Girls basketball:

De Pere 63, Green Bay Southwest 47

In a battle of two teams at the top of the FRCC, the Redbirds pulled away in the second-half to defeat the Trojans. Now there are only two undefeated teams in the FRCC conference, the Redbirds and Notre Dame.

Hortonville 87, Appleton East 51

Junior Rainey Welson had a team-high 32 points for Hortonville. The Polar Bears move to 5-1 in the FVA conference and are in second-place behind Neenah.

Boys basketball:

Hortonville 72, Appleton East 61