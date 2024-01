APPLETON — In a huge non-conference boys high school basketball matchup on Saturday afternoon the Xavier Hawks knocked off undefeated Fox Valley Lutheran 63-60.

The Hawks move 11-1 on the season. The Foxes fall to 9-1.

Next up:

FVL aims to remain undefeated in the North Eastern conference on Tuesday night at Little Chute.

Xavier has another non-conference game on Tuesday as they host Wittenberg-Birnamwood