APPLETON — On Thursday night the Bay Conference was in action.

First-place Winneconne handled their business at Fox Valley Lutheran on Thursday night, winning 35-19.

Second-place Seymour laid the Thunder down on New London, 42-8.

The stage is now set.

Next Friday at Winneconne high school, the (8-0,6-0) Wolves will host (7-1,5-1) Seymour for the Bay Conference crown.

HIGHLIGHTS: Winneconne and Seymour both win and will play for Bay Conference crown next Friday:

The Thunder have won the Bay Conference twice (1985 & 1996) and the Wolves, who joined in 2021, are trying to win it for the first time.

