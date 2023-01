HIGHLIGHTS: Southern Door boys and Sevastopol girls cruise to Saturday victories

Posted at 9:25 PM, Jan 28, 2023

Southern Door 64, Peshtigo 56 Eagles sophomore Drew Daoust had 33 points and is just 9 shy of 1,000. Sevastopol 57, Gibraltar 12 Pioneers junior Libby Ash nailed seven three-pointers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.