HIGHLIGHTS: Oshkosh North boys hold off Kaukauna, Neenah girls win thriller over Kimberly

Boys basketball:

Oshkosh North 67, Kaukauna 64

In a Division 1 FVA clash to open the season, the No. 4 ranked Spartans were able to hold off two double-digits comebacks by the No. 3 Ghosts.

Spartans junior Xzavion Mitchell led all scorers with 30 points. His teammate, senior Stevie Clark finished with 20 points.

The Ghosts had five players in double-figures. They were led by Junior Keegan VanKauwenberg and senior Carson Awe, who both finished with 15.

Girls basketball:

Neenah 68, Kimberly 67 (Final/OT)

The No.1 ranked Rockets move to 5-0 (2-0 in the FVA). While Kimberly falls to 2-1 (1-1 in the FVA).

UCONN commit, Rockets senior Allie Ziebell finished with a game-high 26.