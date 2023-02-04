Watch Now
HIGHLIGHTS: Notre Dame and Freedom girls basketball overcome double-digit deficits to win

The Tritons have now won 19 in a row after coming back from 16 points down to defeat Hortonville. The Irish were down 11-0 to start the game against Brillion, but would go on a 13-0 run of their own to defeat the Lions.
Ranked No. 2 in Division 1, the Hortonville girls hosted the No. 1 team in Division 2, the Notre Dame Tritons.

The Polar Bears jumped out to a 36-20 leaded at halftime. However, the Tritons came roaring back to force an overtime with a score of 62-62.

In overtime, the Tritons stayed hot, outscoring Hortonville 12-4 to win 74-66. The (19-1,14-0) Tritons have now won 19 straight games. Hortonville is now 18-2 on the year.

Polar Bears' sophomore Rainey Welson had a game high 28 points, making all 11 of her free-thows. Tritons' junior point guard Trista Fayta had a team-high 22 points.

Over in Freedom, the Irish who are undefeated in the NEC hosted, Brillion who is unbeaten in the EWC. Freedom found themselves in a 11-0 hole to start the game, but stormed back with 13 unanswered points of their own. They would end up winning 44-34. Brillion falls to 16-4. The Irish are now 19-1, and haven't lost a game since Dec. 13 to Waupun.

