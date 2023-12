MANITOWOC — In an Eastern Wisconsin conference clash, the Kiel Raiders took an early lead and never gave it back to remain undefeated in conference play and on the season with a 71-47 victory.

Kiel is now 6-0 (4-0 in conference) and Roncall is now 2-3 (2-2 in conference).

Next up: Kiel will host conference foe Valders next Tuesday and Roncalli will host Milwaukee Hamilton on Saturday.