APPLETON — The Kiel Raiders told NBC 26 last week they were at the Division 3 state tournament to win "the big one" unfortunately, St. Croix Falls was too much for them to handle on Wednesday.

The two seed Saints only need six innings to take home a 10-0 victory to move to the DIvision 3 State title game.

Saints senior pitcher Brayden Olson was dominant. He went all 6 innings striking out a whopping 12 Kiel batters. He also hit a home run.