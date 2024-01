KAUKAUNA — After trailing most of the first half, Appleton North caught fire in the second-half to defeat Kaukauna 67-56.

Sophomores Nathan Ramus and Will Sweeney led the way for the Lightning with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

The (11-1, 6-1) Lightning are now only a half game back of (9-4, 7-1) Oshkosh North for first-place in the FVA.

(8-4, 5-3) Kaukauna is now tied for third in the conference with Kimberly, who the Ghosts lost to on January 10.