HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Fondy wins and takes three-game lead in FVA

Scores from Friday's high school basketball action are listed below. Notably, Fond du Lac beat Neenah 68-66. That, combined with Oshkosh North's loss to Appleton East, gives the Cardinals a three game lead in the FVA.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams-Friendship 50, Wautoma 49

Alma/Pepin 63, Blair-Taylor 56

Almond-Bancroft 43, Pittsville 27

Appleton East 83, Oshkosh North 74

Appleton North 46, Kimberly 43

Appleton West 83, Kaukauna 59

Arcadia 58, Black River Falls 54

Ashwaubenon 81, Sheboygan South 58

Athens 60, Assumption 55

Auburndale 84, Prentice 57

Bay Port 75, Green Bay Southwest 67

Belleville 78, Wisconsin Heights 60

Benton 74, Pecatonica 41

Bonduel 53, Shiocton 47

Boscobel 41, Riverdale 39

Brookfield Central 67, Franklin 65

Brookfield Central 74, West Allis Nathan Hale 69

Bruce 91, Lake Holcombe 38

Cambria-Friesland 77, Montello 67

Cameron 60, Cumberland 55

Cameron 82, Hayward 42

Cassville 73, Albany 49

Cedarburg 61, Whitefish Bay 50

Chilton 77, New Holstein 68

Clear Lake 50, Turtle Lake 47

Cochrane-Fountain City 72, Gilmanton 62

Colby 74, Greenwood 23

Columbus 49, Lakeside Lutheran 46

Crandon 57, Bowler 30

Cuba City 67, Iowa-Grant 40

Cumberland 75, Spooner 30

Cumberland 77, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52

D.C. Everest 67, Stevens Point 61

DeForest 79, Monona Grove 62

Deerfield 81, Williams Bay 54

Dodgeville 59, Richland Center 43

Dominican 79, Martin Luther 64

Drummond 69, Mellen 57

Edgewood 69, Baraboo 59

Elk Mound 73, Durand 54

Faith Christian 54, University Lake/Trinity 40

Fall Creek 90, Regis 58

Fond du Lac 68, Neenah 66

Franklin 50, Oak Creek 45

Grantsburg 46, Siren 42

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 68, Gibraltar 61

Greendale 92, West Allis Central 90

Greenfield 61, Whitnall 47

Holmen 60, Tomah 39

Homestead 91, Port Washington 73

Horicon 76, Lourdes Academy 68

Hortonville 68, Oshkosh West 49

Independence 49, Eleva-Strum 48

Ithaca 74, Kickapoo 59

Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Racine Horlick 50

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 65, Racine Lutheran 62

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62, Waupun 50

Kewaskum 51, Berlin 43

Kiel 70, Two Rivers 45

Ladysmith 81, Barron 46

Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 47

Lakeland 62, Antigo 50

Little Chute 58, West De Pere 46

Living Word Lutheran 68, Catholic Central 51

Luther 70, Viroqua 30

Madison La Follette 75, Middleton 72, OT

Madison Memorial 79, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 39

Markesan 81, Pardeeville 60

Marshfield 73, Wausau East 60

McDonell Central 76, Cadott 58

McFarland 67, Edgerton 56

Medford Area 93, Tomahawk 30

Melrose-Mindoro 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 50

Menominee Indian 58, Amherst 47

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 69, Milwaukee Vincent 48

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 95, Milwaukee Hamilton 87

Milwaukee Lutheran 66, Shorewood 47

Milwaukee Madison 75, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 73

Mineral Point 56, Fennimore 47

Montello 63, Tri-County 59

Mount Horeb 68, Portage 53

New Auburn 64, Cornell 55

New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Cudahy 68

Nicolet 63, Grafton 44

North Crawford 67, Weston 53

Northwood 66, Luck 53

Oakfield 61, Dodgeland 40

Oconto 62, Algoma 56

Oregon 76, Reedsburg Area 55

Peshtigo 60, Sturgeon Bay 50

Pewaukee 87, Wisconsin Lutheran 70

Platteville 68, River Valley 51

Plymouth 95, Ripon 57

Port Edwards 64, Rosholt 29

Prairie Farm 62, Clayton 59

Prairie du Chien 63, Lancaster 56

Prescott 88, Amery 81

Pulaski 63, Green Bay Preble 56

Racine Park 81, Kenosha Bradford 66

Randolph 62, Rio 34

Regis 76, Thorp 39

River Ridge 55, Barneveld 48

Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 33

Saint Croix Central 58, Altoona 40

Saint Francis 71, University School of Milwaukee 64

Sauk Prairie 79, Monroe 63

Sheboygan North 68, Manitowoc Lincoln 48

Shell Lake 50, Frederic 41

Solon Springs 68, Washburn 49

Somerset 75, Ellsworth 57

South Milwaukee 72, Brown Deer 60

Southern Door 64, Peshtigo 56

Southern Door 91, Sevastopol 36

Southwestern 59, Darlington 57

Spring Valley 62, Glenwood City 35

Stanley-Boyd 68, Thorp 55

Stockbridge 57, Wausaukee 56

Sun Prairie 62, Beloit Memorial 61

Sun Prairie West 80, Janesville Craig 71

Union Grove 44, Badger 42

Unity 86, Webster 64

Valley Christian 44, Tri-County 39

Verona Area 89, Madison West 65

Waunakee 78, Milton 72

Wausau West 79, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55

Wauwatosa West 59, Brookfield Central 54

West Allis Nathan Hale 72, Brookfield East 71

West Salem 92, Westby 38

White Lake 74, Phelps 35

Whitehall 89, Lincoln 66

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 71, Manawa 67

Xavier 74, Shawano 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aquinas 83, La Crosse Logan 41

Arcadia 61, Tomah 51

Ashwaubenon 46, Sheboygan South 29

Bay Port 55, Green Bay Southwest 45

Brookfield Central 46, Wauwatosa West 42

Brookfield East 51, Brookfield Central 18

Brookfield East 72, West Allis Nathan Hale 41

Brown Deer 64, South Milwaukee 42

Cashton 61, New Lisbon 35

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Reedsville 55

Cedarburg 65, Whitefish Bay 53

Clintonville 55, Oconto Falls 44

Eau Claire North 59, Chippewa Falls 35

Edgar 66, Phillips 60

Elk Mound 80, Glenwood City 32

Florence 65, North Central, Mich. 48

Freedom 67, Luxemburg-Casco 20

Germantown 81, Wauwatosa East 62

Grantsburg 66, Siren 58

Green Bay Preble 50, Pulaski 32

Greendale 77, West Allis Central 67

Greenfield 47, Whitnall 41

Hartford Union 53, Slinger 36

Hillsboro 72, Necedah 20

Homestead 69, Port Washington 30

Kaukauna 86, Appleton East 76

Kenosha Christian Life 59, Heritage Christian 53

Kenosha Tremper 61, Racine Case 40

Lena 58, Oneida Nation 52

Little Chute 46, Waupaca 36

Menomonie 54, Eau Claire North 43

Mercer 46, Butternut 36

Milw. Bay View 48, Milwaukee Madison 41

Milwaukee King 84, Milw. Washington 36

Mishicot 61, Hilbert 21

New Auburn 51, Cornell 33

New London 63, Shawano 50

New Richmond 55, Menomonie 52

Northwood 41, Luck 30

Onalaska 65, Sparta 44

Oostburg 77, Sheboygan Area Luth. 48

Pacelli 41, Marathon 39

Pewaukee 76, Wisconsin Lutheran 47

Pius XI Catholic 52, New Berlin West 48, OT

Prairie Farm 75, Clayton 37

Sauk Prairie 67, River Valley 26

Sevastopol 44, Algoma 26

Seymour 74, Green Bay East 38

Shorewood 69, Milwaukee Lutheran 49

St. Mary Catholic 50, Howards Grove 37

Stratford 52, Northland Pines 23

Three Lakes 63, Elcho 25

Turtle Lake 59, Clear Lake 47

Union Grove 53, Badger 33

Unity 37, Webster 31

University Lake/Trinity 40, Faith Christian 38

West Bend East 67, West Bend West 37

West De Pere 52, Menasha 45

Westosha Central 60, Burlington 50

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58, Laconia 54

Winter 92, Birchwood 58

Wrightstown 62, Marinette 53