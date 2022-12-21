HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: De Pere, Brillion stay unbeaten with wins Tuesday night

De Pere (ranked No. 1 in Division 1 by WisSports.net) and Brillion (ranked No. 2 in Division 3 by WisSports.net) were both tested in the first half Tuesday night, but both teams pulled away in the second half to win and remain unbeaten.

De Pere beat Kimberly 70-42 in a non-conference battle and Brillion beat Kiel 66-46 to take over sole possession of first place in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference.

Tuesday's Wisconsin high school basketball scores are listed below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Algoma 70, Sevastopol 21

Arcadia 72, Eleva-Strum 15

Arrowhead 80, Oconomowoc 44

Athens 69, Phillips 41

Badger 57, Elkhorn Area 56

Bangor 69, Hillsboro 47

Baraboo 57, Portage 45

Bay Port 71, Appleton East 59

Bloomer 53, Barron 49

Bowler 68, Rosholt 46

Brillion 66, Kiel 46

Brookfield Central 71, Wauwatosa West 65

Bruce 72, Lake Holcombe 31

Burlington 94, Delavan-Darien 50

Cameron 80, South Shore 31

Campbellsport 44, Kewaskum 29

Cashton 72, Brookwood 41

Cassville 62, Riverdale 46

Catholic Memorial 89, Mukwonago 79

Chippewa Falls 85, River Falls 81

Clayton 50, New Auburn 39

Clear Lake 53, Turtle Lake 44

Columbus 71, Laconia 61

Columbus Catholic 59, Neillsville 36

Cuba City 81, Prairie du Chien 44

D.C. Everest 76, Stevens Point 59

Darlington 61, Dodgeville 48

De Pere 70, Kimberly 42

DeForest 67, Beaver Dam 54

Eau Claire Memorial 57, River Falls 48

Edgewood 67, Mount Horeb 53

Fond du Lac 76, Oshkosh North 67

Fort Atkinson 51, Monona Grove 46

Franklin 75, Kenosha Tremper 46

Germantown 68, Wauwatosa East 53

Grafton 87, West Bend East 81

Heritage Christian 89, Salam School 52

Homestead 63, Hartford Union 60

Hortonville 74, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

Hudson 50, Menomonie 38

Kettle Moraine 80, Muskego 59

Kewaunee 67, Oconto 62

Kiel 71, Two Rivers 36

La Crosse Central 68, Waunakee 43

La Crosse Logan 69, Mauston 52

Lakeland 58, Hayward 26

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Jefferson 35

Madison Memorial 56, Beloit Memorial 43

Marquette University 78, Hamilton 71

Marshfield 80, Wausau East 49

Medford Area 56, Altoona 54

Medford Area 88, Tomahawk 33

Melrose-Mindoro 59, Mondovi 57

Merrill 55, Rhinelander 33

Middleton 76, Madison West 33

Milwaukee Golda Meir 94, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 61

Monroe 59, Fort Atkinson 52

Monroe 59, Oregon 54

New Auburn 58, Cornell 52

New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Waukesha North 63

Newman Catholic 73, Marathon 69

Northland Lutheran 65, Nekoosa 62

Northwestern 78, Saint Croix Central 76

Northwood 58, Luck 37

Oak Creek 66, South Milwaukee 45

Oshkosh West 84, Appleton West 64

Owen-Withee 70, Regis 44

Pacelli 91, Shiocton 79

Peshtigo 51, Gibraltar 29

Prentice 57, Chequamegon 54

Prentice 69, Phillips 60

Racine St. Catherine's 76, Racine Park 65

Reedsville 55, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51

Rib Lake 76, Abbotsford 49

Rice Lake 71, Eau Claire North 60

Richland Center 44, Black River Falls 40

Sauk Prairie 72, Reedsburg Area 55

Seneca 53, De Soto 29

Seymour 42, Luxemburg-Casco 30

Sheboygan Falls 44, Chilton 41

Sheboygan North 85, Kaukauna 80

Shell Lake 67, Frederic 45

Shoreland Lutheran 57, Saint Francis 49

Shullsburg 62, Monticello 40

Slinger 65, West Bend West 36

Somerset 73, St. Croix Falls 66

Southern Door 70, Sturgeon Bay 51

Southwestern 56, Potosi 52

Sparta 53, Viroqua 52

Spring Valley 62, Glenwood City 53

St. Croix Falls 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56

Stoughton 75, Milton 62

Stratford 45, Edgar 44

Sun Prairie West 81, Janesville Craig 64

Union Grove 65, Wilmot Union 63

Unity 70, Webster 45

Valders 68, Roncalli 44

Wauzeka-Steuben 55, River Ridge 50

West Allis Nathan Hale 73, Brookfield East 67

West Salem 65, La Crosse Central 56

Westosha Central 72, Waterford 53

Whitehall 62, Osseo-Fairchild 55

Winneconne 68, Iola-Scandinavia 30

Winter 81, Birchwood 77

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abbotsford 55, Rib Lake 34

Albany 66, Juda 11

Amherst 44, Markesan 32

Arrowhead 76, Oconomowoc 53

Ashland 56, Spooner 44

Bangor 76, Arcadia 32

Baraboo 69, Portage 27

Bonduel 60, Sevastopol 52

Bonduel 64, Amherst 31

Brodhead 59, East Troy 44

Brodhead 66, Whitewater 32

Brookfield East 48, West Allis Nathan Hale 26

Cadott 59, Fall Creek 58

Catholic Memorial 50, Mukwonago 36

Cedarburg 81, Nicolet 35

Coleman 67, Crivitz 25

Columbus Catholic 33, Greenwood 29

Crandon 57, Stratford 37

Darlington 62, Iowa-Grant 32

De Pere 55, Sheboygan South 40

DeForest 42, Watertown 37

Deerfield 79, Wayland Academy 50

Dodgeland 44, Valley Christian 32

Edgerton 60, Jefferson 37

Fond du Lac 68, Oshkosh North 55

Freedom 61, Luxemburg-Casco 26

Gillett 59, Oneida Nation 45

Grafton 55, West Bend East 45

Grantsburg 48, Siren 41

Green Bay Southwest 71, Manitowoc Lincoln 44

Hamilton 66, Milwaukee DSHA 61

Homestead 82, Hartford Union 64

Hudson 60, Menomonie 38

Hurley 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 20

Ithaca 51, Wauzeka-Steuben 47

Kenosha Christian Life 48, Saint Francis 31

Kettle Moraine 68, Muskego 40

Kewaskum 68, Ozaukee 27

Kickapoo 57, Weston 16

Kimberly 81, Madison Memorial 38

Laconia 69, St. Marys Springs 49

Ladysmith 48, Cameron 10

Lake Holcombe 57, Bruce 18

Lakeland 58, Antigo 33

Little Chute 42, Waupaca 34

Lourdes Academy 48, Winneconne 44

Luck 31, Northwood 19

Marathon 49, Colby 34

Marshfield 82, Wausau East 32

Martin Luther 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45

McDonell Central 62, Bloomer 43

Mellen 54, Butternut 36

Menominee Indian 78, Marion 14

Milton 49, Fort Atkinson 46

Milw. Bay View 43, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 36

Milwaukee King 93, Milwaukee School of Languages 64

Mishicot 68, Hilbert 20

Monona Grove 79, Madison La Follette 46

Mosinee 59, Rhinelander 50

Nekoosa 37, Port Edwards 27

New Auburn 40, Cornell 30

New London 56, Xavier 43

Niagara 53, Suring 43

Northwestern 62, Barron 42

Oakfield 82, Chesterton 15

Oconto Falls 54, Clintonville 36

Omro 66, Campbellsport 43

Oostburg 89, Kohler 44

Oshkosh West 61, Appleton West 30

Pecatonica 57, Monticello 50

Pius XI Catholic 56, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48

Poynette 60, Mauston 52

Prescott 60, Amery 50

Racine St. Catherine's 60, Burlington 42

Richland Center 52, Riverdale 34

River Falls 58, Chippewa Falls 46

River Ridge 59, Southwestern 37

Sauk Prairie 56, Wisconsin Dells 53

Shawano 58, Green Bay East 22

Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Cedar Grove-Belgium 42

Sheboygan Falls 56, Two Rivers 39

Sheboygan North 52, Pulaski 39

Shell Lake 59, Frederic 33

Slinger 61, West Bend West 38

Somerset 63, Ellsworth 36

St. Croix Falls 68, Cumberland 23

St. Mary Catholic 61, Howards Grove 35

Stevens Point 74, D.C. Everest 29

Three Lakes 47, Prentice 40

Tomah 42, Luther 40

Tomahawk 55, Chequamegon 43

Unity 47, Webster 30

Valders 60, Kewaunee 35

Waupun 55, Kewaskum 41

Wausau West 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50

West De Pere 65, Seymour 39

West Salem 60, Durand 49

Westby 48, Cashton 33

Weyauwega-Fremont 46, Tri-County 26

Whitefish Bay 59, Port Washington 44

Winter 61, Birchwood 37

Wisconsin Lutheran 68, Menomonee Falls 53

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 71, Northland Pines 19