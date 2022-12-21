HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: De Pere, Brillion stay unbeaten with wins Tuesday night

De Pere (ranked No. 1 in Division 1 by WisSports.net) and Brillion (ranked No. 2 in Division 3 by WisSports.net) were both tested in the first half Tuesday night, but both teams pulled away in the second half to win and remain unbeaten.
De Pere beat Kimberly 70-42 in a non-conference battle and Brillion beat Kiel 66-46 to take over sole possession of first place in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference.
Tuesday's Wisconsin high school basketball scores are listed below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Algoma 70, Sevastopol 21
Arcadia 72, Eleva-Strum 15
Arrowhead 80, Oconomowoc 44
Athens 69, Phillips 41
Badger 57, Elkhorn Area 56
Bangor 69, Hillsboro 47
Baraboo 57, Portage 45
Bay Port 71, Appleton East 59
Bloomer 53, Barron 49
Bowler 68, Rosholt 46
Brillion 66, Kiel 46
Brookfield Central 71, Wauwatosa West 65
Bruce 72, Lake Holcombe 31
Burlington 94, Delavan-Darien 50
Cameron 80, South Shore 31
Campbellsport 44, Kewaskum 29
Cashton 72, Brookwood 41
Cassville 62, Riverdale 46
Catholic Memorial 89, Mukwonago 79
Chippewa Falls 85, River Falls 81
Clayton 50, New Auburn 39
Clear Lake 53, Turtle Lake 44
Columbus 71, Laconia 61
Columbus Catholic 59, Neillsville 36
Cuba City 81, Prairie du Chien 44
D.C. Everest 76, Stevens Point 59
Darlington 61, Dodgeville 48
De Pere 70, Kimberly 42
DeForest 67, Beaver Dam 54
Eau Claire Memorial 57, River Falls 48
Edgewood 67, Mount Horeb 53
Fond du Lac 76, Oshkosh North 67
Fort Atkinson 51, Monona Grove 46
Franklin 75, Kenosha Tremper 46
Germantown 68, Wauwatosa East 53
Grafton 87, West Bend East 81
Heritage Christian 89, Salam School 52
Homestead 63, Hartford Union 60
Hortonville 74, Manitowoc Lincoln 45
Hudson 50, Menomonie 38
Kettle Moraine 80, Muskego 59
Kewaunee 67, Oconto 62
Kiel 71, Two Rivers 36
La Crosse Central 68, Waunakee 43
La Crosse Logan 69, Mauston 52
Lakeland 58, Hayward 26
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Jefferson 35
Madison Memorial 56, Beloit Memorial 43
Marquette University 78, Hamilton 71
Marshfield 80, Wausau East 49
Medford Area 56, Altoona 54
Medford Area 88, Tomahawk 33
Melrose-Mindoro 59, Mondovi 57
Merrill 55, Rhinelander 33
Middleton 76, Madison West 33
Milwaukee Golda Meir 94, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 61
Monroe 59, Fort Atkinson 52
Monroe 59, Oregon 54
New Auburn 58, Cornell 52
New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Waukesha North 63
Newman Catholic 73, Marathon 69
Northland Lutheran 65, Nekoosa 62
Northwestern 78, Saint Croix Central 76
Northwood 58, Luck 37
Oak Creek 66, South Milwaukee 45
Oshkosh West 84, Appleton West 64
Owen-Withee 70, Regis 44
Pacelli 91, Shiocton 79
Peshtigo 51, Gibraltar 29
Prentice 57, Chequamegon 54
Prentice 69, Phillips 60
Racine St. Catherine's 76, Racine Park 65
Reedsville 55, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51
Rib Lake 76, Abbotsford 49
Rice Lake 71, Eau Claire North 60
Richland Center 44, Black River Falls 40
Sauk Prairie 72, Reedsburg Area 55
Seneca 53, De Soto 29
Seymour 42, Luxemburg-Casco 30
Sheboygan Falls 44, Chilton 41
Sheboygan North 85, Kaukauna 80
Shell Lake 67, Frederic 45
Shoreland Lutheran 57, Saint Francis 49
Shullsburg 62, Monticello 40
Slinger 65, West Bend West 36
Somerset 73, St. Croix Falls 66
Southern Door 70, Sturgeon Bay 51
Southwestern 56, Potosi 52
Sparta 53, Viroqua 52
Spring Valley 62, Glenwood City 53
St. Croix Falls 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56
Stoughton 75, Milton 62
Stratford 45, Edgar 44
Sun Prairie West 81, Janesville Craig 64
Union Grove 65, Wilmot Union 63
Unity 70, Webster 45
Valders 68, Roncalli 44
Wauzeka-Steuben 55, River Ridge 50
West Allis Nathan Hale 73, Brookfield East 67
West Salem 65, La Crosse Central 56
Westosha Central 72, Waterford 53
Whitehall 62, Osseo-Fairchild 55
Winneconne 68, Iola-Scandinavia 30
Winter 81, Birchwood 77
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abbotsford 55, Rib Lake 34
Albany 66, Juda 11
Amherst 44, Markesan 32
Arrowhead 76, Oconomowoc 53
Ashland 56, Spooner 44
Bangor 76, Arcadia 32
Baraboo 69, Portage 27
Bonduel 60, Sevastopol 52
Bonduel 64, Amherst 31
Brodhead 59, East Troy 44
Brodhead 66, Whitewater 32
Brookfield East 48, West Allis Nathan Hale 26
Cadott 59, Fall Creek 58
Catholic Memorial 50, Mukwonago 36
Cedarburg 81, Nicolet 35
Coleman 67, Crivitz 25
Columbus Catholic 33, Greenwood 29
Crandon 57, Stratford 37
Darlington 62, Iowa-Grant 32
De Pere 55, Sheboygan South 40
DeForest 42, Watertown 37
Deerfield 79, Wayland Academy 50
Dodgeland 44, Valley Christian 32
Edgerton 60, Jefferson 37
Fond du Lac 68, Oshkosh North 55
Freedom 61, Luxemburg-Casco 26
Gillett 59, Oneida Nation 45
Grafton 55, West Bend East 45
Grantsburg 48, Siren 41
Green Bay Southwest 71, Manitowoc Lincoln 44
Hamilton 66, Milwaukee DSHA 61
Homestead 82, Hartford Union 64
Hudson 60, Menomonie 38
Hurley 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 20
Ithaca 51, Wauzeka-Steuben 47
Kenosha Christian Life 48, Saint Francis 31
Kettle Moraine 68, Muskego 40
Kewaskum 68, Ozaukee 27
Kickapoo 57, Weston 16
Kimberly 81, Madison Memorial 38
Laconia 69, St. Marys Springs 49
Ladysmith 48, Cameron 10
Lake Holcombe 57, Bruce 18
Lakeland 58, Antigo 33
Little Chute 42, Waupaca 34
Lourdes Academy 48, Winneconne 44
Luck 31, Northwood 19
Marathon 49, Colby 34
Marshfield 82, Wausau East 32
Martin Luther 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45
McDonell Central 62, Bloomer 43
Mellen 54, Butternut 36
Menominee Indian 78, Marion 14
Milton 49, Fort Atkinson 46
Milw. Bay View 43, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 36
Milwaukee King 93, Milwaukee School of Languages 64
Mishicot 68, Hilbert 20
Monona Grove 79, Madison La Follette 46
Mosinee 59, Rhinelander 50
Nekoosa 37, Port Edwards 27
New Auburn 40, Cornell 30
New London 56, Xavier 43
Niagara 53, Suring 43
Northwestern 62, Barron 42
Oakfield 82, Chesterton 15
Oconto Falls 54, Clintonville 36
Omro 66, Campbellsport 43
Oostburg 89, Kohler 44
Oshkosh West 61, Appleton West 30
Pecatonica 57, Monticello 50
Pius XI Catholic 56, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48
Poynette 60, Mauston 52
Prescott 60, Amery 50
Racine St. Catherine's 60, Burlington 42
Richland Center 52, Riverdale 34
River Falls 58, Chippewa Falls 46
River Ridge 59, Southwestern 37
Sauk Prairie 56, Wisconsin Dells 53
Shawano 58, Green Bay East 22
Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Cedar Grove-Belgium 42
Sheboygan Falls 56, Two Rivers 39
Sheboygan North 52, Pulaski 39
Shell Lake 59, Frederic 33
Slinger 61, West Bend West 38
Somerset 63, Ellsworth 36
St. Croix Falls 68, Cumberland 23
St. Mary Catholic 61, Howards Grove 35
Stevens Point 74, D.C. Everest 29
Three Lakes 47, Prentice 40
Tomah 42, Luther 40
Tomahawk 55, Chequamegon 43
Unity 47, Webster 30
Valders 60, Kewaunee 35
Waupun 55, Kewaskum 41
Wausau West 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50
West De Pere 65, Seymour 39
West Salem 60, Durand 49
Westby 48, Cashton 33
Weyauwega-Fremont 46, Tri-County 26
Whitefish Bay 59, Port Washington 44
Winter 61, Birchwood 37
Wisconsin Lutheran 68, Menomonee Falls 53
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 71, Northland Pines 19