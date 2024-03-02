HEADED BACK TO THE RESCH: Reigning Division 4 state champ Laconia takes down Sheboygan Lutheran

OSHKOSH — The Laconia girls basketball team is headed back to the Resch Center to defend their state title.

"It means a lot because there's no guarantees," said Spartans head coach Chris Morgan. "All it takes is one off game and all of sudden your season is done. We believe in ourselves, we believe we're on of the best teams out there, but Sheboygan Lutheran a lot of credit because they came to play today.

The (2) Spartans found themselves down 18-6 early against (2) Sheboygan Lutheran, but stormed back to take a halftime lead and it would be a lead they would never give back. They won 69-58.

"I know we were down, but I know how hard we work and we did exactly that we just played our butts off and came back like I knew we would," said the only senior on the team Callista Vandeberg."

The Spartans had four players finish in double-figures and Junior Aubrey Leonard led the team with 15 points.

