Green Bay East girls flag football reflects on first-ever league game

The Green Bay East flag football team has had a lot of success, but they’ve never been in a league before — until now.

Last year, the Red Devils came in first at the Packers Girls Flag Football Open. This year, they took second place. This season, they joined the Central Wisconsin Flag Football League, which is in its second-ever season.

In their first-ever league game, played at home, they fell to Little Chute, 23-17.

“I think our girls did amazing,” said Green Bay East junior Koty Kneiss. “I think that tonight definitely showed us that we can always do better, but I feel like with how much we do — I feel like we're gonna do great and amazing things at our next game, and you'll see a better score next time.”

However, the Red Devils are excited for the opportunity to play in more games.

“It was amazing because before this all we had was the Green Bay Packers Outreach tournaments that they had,” said head coach Robert Kumpula. “We didn't really have anywhere else to play or any other teams to play, so joining this league was amazing in order for our girls to be playing.”

Girls flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and Kumpula is excited for all the doors it can open for his players.

“[It gives me] goosebumps, like how much it's growing and the opportunities that these girls are going to get from college scouts to constant emails from college coaches,” he said. “Some of the girls on our team that never even thought about being able to go to college or having scouts call them about playing and going to school there, so it just, I don't know, makes me so happy for these girls.”

