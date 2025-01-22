Green Bay Blizzard legend B.J. Hill named Green Bay Southwest football head coach

GREEN BAY — B.J. Hill is a Green Bay Blizzard legend, now even after his playing days are over, he'll answer to the same boss.

Chris Williams, who was his head coach with the Blizzard in 2018, is now the athletic director at Green Bay Southwest High School and that's who hired him as the head coach of the Trojans football program.

"I told myself if I'm not going to be playing professionally, then I want to be around the sport so it's nice that this came full circle for me and at the right moment," Hill said.

The program has struggled mightily over the last four seasons, they won one game in each of the last four years. Hill replaces Aaron Van Eperen and Chad Thiry who were co-coaches for those last four years. The Trojans' last playoff appearance came in 2019, when they lost to Kaukauna in Level 1 of the playoffs.

"It's a monumental task, but at the same time, it's been done before. If you look at the professional level, you see teams turn it around in one year. You saw Teddy Bridgewater turn his high school team around in one year, so it absolutely can be done," Hill said about turning around the program.

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Hill, who was the wide receivers coach for the Trojans in 2013, gave his team a message that they will be winners sooner rather than later:

"Let me say this right now, all the losing we've been doing is over."