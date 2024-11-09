Girls State Volleyball: Manitowoc Lutheran wins first gold ball, Luxemburg-Casco takes home silver

Division 4:

The Manitowoc Lutheran girls volleyball team made school history on Saturday at the Resch Center.

They're bringing home their first WIAA title in any sport, taking down Regis 3-2 (29-27, 20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12) in the Division 4 title game.

The Lancers found themselves down 2-1 after three sets, but rallied back for a victory. Head coach Lacey Behnke was proud of her team's grit.

"There we times in that match that things weren't going our way and the girls really just looked and relied on each other to build each other up," Behnke said. "I'm just so happy they never gave. The word on our team is 'grit' and I think they showed that today."

Behnke gave credit to her whole team no matter how big or small of a role they had. They all helped them end the year with a gold ball. Sophomore Ava Stuebs shined when the lights were brightest, she had the game-ending kill and finished with a whopping 33 of them to help lift her team to victory.

"She's very energetic. You saw her, she jumps through the ceiling. She's been a very vocal leader for us this year. She's been one to help build the team up when were down. Overall, she's just an amazing young lady as they all are."

Division 2:

The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans were seeking their first state title since 2021, which was win they won three in a row (2019-2021). Unfortunately, Catholic Memorial was too much for the Spartans to handle.

The Crusaders swept the Spartans 3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-22). For Catholic Memorial, Jenna Welsch led the squad with 29 kills. Lucia Brown had 23.

