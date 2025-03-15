Girls State basketball: Xavier and St. Mary Catholic take home a silver ball

GREEN BAY — Gold Balls were up for grabs on Saturday afternoon at the Resch Center for the girls state basketball tournament at the Resch Center.

Division 3:

For the second year in a row the Xavier Hawks will take home a silver ball. Last year, they lost to Edgewood in the title. This year, they would be defeated by Oostburg, 49-36.

The Hawks coming into the game on a 12 game winning-streak could not stop UW-Green Bay commit, junior Ady Ketterhagen, who scored over half of the Lady Dutch's points, finishing with a game-high 27 and 9 rebounds to go along with.

Hawks junior Brynn Krull had a team-high 12 points and 9 boards.

"How proud of I am of them of our seniors — to send them off with a bang as best we could," said Hawks head coach Andy Vande Hey of what he said to his team. "Couldn't be prouder. I wanted 13 (wins in a row), I thought it was lucky number 13, but evidently silver is still in, unfortunately for us."

Division 4:

St. Mary Catholic making their first appearance at state since 2009, would also take home a silver ball, falling to Cuba City, 53-50.

They outperformed Cuba City in basically every single category, execpt one, points in the paint where the Zephyrs were outscored 36-14

The Cubans had four players in double-figures, led by junior Ashley Rowe's 15 points.

Zephyrs senior Brityn Voss had a game-high 18 points.

"I think the past four years has been a very special part of my life and high school," said Voss. "I think this season especially playing four years of varsity basketball, this season being to go this far with my best friends and especially growing so close with the underclassmen, we had a very special team this year."