HORTONVILLE/NEENAH — There were a couple of huge Fox Valley Association matchups in boys and girls basketball on Tuesday night with first-place in the conference on the line.

The Fond du Lac boys basketball team went on the road and took down Neenah, 57-48. The Cardinals now sit atop the FVA with Kaukauna who also won on Tuesday night.

The Kimberly girls who came into Tuesday night one game ahead of Hortonville at the top of the conference, took down the Polar Bears on the road, 65-48.