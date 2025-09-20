FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Roncalli jets past New Holstein

Week 5 wrapped up for high school football in Wisconsin on Friday night, which means the season is more than halfway over and every game has huge implications.

Roncalli 32, New Holstein 17

Coming into Friday, (4-1,3-0) Roncalli and (3-2,2-1) New Holstein were tied atop of the Eastern Wisconsin conference with Brillion, but the Jets cruised past the Huskies 32-17.

Jets running back Sawyer Van Drisse had 3 rushing touchdowns and quarterback Dominic Thiele had 2. Dominik Frozena had 2 inteceptions.

(4-1,3-0) Brillion took down Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian, 35-8. Which sets up a giant clash next week as Roncalli will host the Lions next Friday.

Watch highlights of that game and more below!

FRIDAY NIGHT NIGHT BLITZ: Roncalli jets past New Holstein

Other scores

Bay Conference:

Freedom 28, Fox Valley Lutheran 17

Winneconne 41, Shawano 0

New London 21, Xavier 15

Eastern Wisconsin:

Chilton 20, Valders 7

St. Mary Catholic 31, Kiel 30

Flyway:

Lomira 40, Omro 0

Laconia 42, North Fond du Lac 12

Winnebago Lutheran 25, Saint Marys Springs 24

Fox Valley Association:

Appleton North 26, Hortonville 14

Kaukauna 36, Fond du Lac 29

Kimberly 46, Appleton East 0

Neenah 28, Oshkosh West 24

FRCC North:

Appleton West 38, Green Bay Southwest 0

Bay Port 53, Ashwaubenon 0

De Pere 35, Preble 10

West De Pere 52, Pulaski 9

FRCC South:

Oshkosh North 42, Sheboygan South 12

Notre Dame 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

Menasha 62, Green Bay East 8

Sheboygan North 20, Green Bay West 6

North Eastern:

Little Chute 42, Denmark 7

Luxemburg-Casco 44, Sheboygan Falls 6

Wrightstown 29, Two Rivers 19

Northwoods:

Oconto Falls 52, Clintonville 0

Coleman 48, Shiocton 0

Packerland:

Bonduel 35, Marinette 6

Kewaunee 58, Mishicot 30

Southern Door 22, Peshtigo 6

Oconto 36, Sturgeon Bay 0

