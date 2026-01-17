FRIDAY NIGHT HOOPS: Undefeated Seymour boys take down Winneconne, Xavier girls take down rival FVL

SEYMOUR — There were a couple of huge Bay conference matchups in boys and girls high school basketball on Friday night.

The undefeated (12-0,8-0) Seymour boys basketball team lit up the scoreboard and scored over 100 points to take down Bay conference rival (9-5,5-3) Winneconne, 109-85.

The Thunder hold a two game lead over FVL in the conference.

In girls Bay conference action, (11-3,7-1) Xavier took down rival (10-3,5-3) Fox Valley Lutheran, 48-43.

The Hawks are half a game behind (13-2,8-1) Winneconne for first. The two teams split the season series and will not play again in the regular season.