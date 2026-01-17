Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FRIDAY NIGHT HOOPS: Undefeated Seymour boys take down Winneconne, Xavier girls take down rival FVL

The undefeated Seymour boys basketball team lit up the scoreboard and scored over 100 points to take down Bay conference rival Winneconne. In girls Bay conference action, Xavier took down rival FVL.
SEYMOUR — There were a couple of huge Bay conference matchups in boys and girls high school basketball on Friday night.

The undefeated (12-0,8-0) Seymour boys basketball team lit up the scoreboard and scored over 100 points to take down Bay conference rival (9-5,5-3) Winneconne, 109-85.

The Thunder hold a two game lead over FVL in the conference.

In girls Bay conference action, (11-3,7-1) Xavier took down rival (10-3,5-3) Fox Valley Lutheran, 48-43.

The Hawks are half a game behind (13-2,8-1) Winneconne for first. The two teams split the season series and will not play again in the regular season.

