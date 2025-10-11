FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: West De Pere wins share of FRCC North crown after comeback win over Bay Port

Only one week left to go in the high school football season as Week 8 wrapped up on Friday night and some teams solidified themselves atop their conference.

West De Pere 48, Bay Port 45

The TV 32 WACY showdown game of the week did not disappoint and provided an epic finish between these two teams for the second straight year.

The Phantoms found themselves down 45-28 in the fourth quarter, but made an epic comeback scoring 20 points in the last four minutes, as Patrick Gresien threw three touchdowns and unbelievably West De Pere recovered two onside kicks. With 18 seconds left Greisen threw a short touchdown to Braylon Stegall for the game-winning score.

"I'm still in shock a little bit to be honest with you," said head coach Chris Greisen. "We talked about it all week that somebody has going to have to make a play and we had a lot of guys step up and make plays and I couldn't be more proud of them."

If the Phantoms can defeat Appleton West next week they will win the conference outright for the second straight year.

Manitowoc Lutheran 54, Hilbert 13

It was a Big East showdown as undefeated Manitowoc Lutheran hosted Hilbert under the Friday night lights. The Lancers set the tone early with big runs from Isaiah Muchka and Isaac Wagner to take control. Manitowoc Lutheran rolled to a dominant 54-13 victory to stay atop the conference standings and clinch at least a share of the Big East title.

MORE SCORES:

Algoma 48, Suring 18

Appleton East 13, Appleton North 7

DePere 43, Appleton West 6

Ashwaubenon 16, Green Bay Southwest 7

Chilton 38, Sheboygan Lutheran 33

Crivitz 63, Clintonville 0

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Gibraltar 6

Pulaski 63, Preble 35

Hortonville 33, Oshkosh West 5

Oshkosh North 48, Sheboygan North 6

Lourdes Academy 42, Palmyra-Eagle 0

Kimberly 8, Kaukauna 6

New Holstein 34, Kiel 14

Mayville 48, Laconia 3

Winnebago Lutheran 38, Lomira 7

Marinette 51, Mishicot 30

Waupun 62, Mauston 8

Neenah 31, Fond du Lac 29

Notre Dame 44, Green Bay West 7

Oconto Falls 32, Northland Pines 0

Bonduel 48, Oconto 13

Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Oneida/Providence 59, Gillett 6

Kewaunee 49, Peshtigo 8

Reedsville 17, Oostburg 6

Brillion 24, St. Mary Catholic 0

Sevastopol 66, Rosholt 24

Menasha 42, Sheboygan South 0

Southern Door 54, Sturgeon Bay 0

Roncalli 49, Valders 12

Ripon 35, Wautoma 14

