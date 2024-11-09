Friday Night Blitz: West De Pere wins nail-biter over Kaukauna to advance to Level 4

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna and West De Pere has become quite the rivalry in Division 2.

The Phantoms ended Kaukauna's season in Level 4 in 2022 and the Ghosts returned the favor in 2023, taking West De Pere out in Level 2.

This year in Level 3, The Phantoms got the best of the Ghosts this time, as Kaukauna QB Bron Schaefer's pass fell incomplete in the end zone with no time remaining. West De Pere won a thriller 20-14.

West De Pere will now play Rice Lake with a chance to make it back to Madison for the second time in three years.