Friday Night Blitz: West De Pere wins nail-biter over Kaukauna to advance to Level 4

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna and West De Pere has become quite the rivalry in Division 2.
The Phantoms ended Kaukauna's season in Level 4 in 2022 and the Ghosts returned the favor in 2023, taking West De Pere out in Level 2.
This year in Level 3, The Phantoms got the best of the Ghosts this time, as Kaukauna QB Bron Schaefer's pass fell incomplete in the end zone with no time remaining. West De Pere won a thriller 20-14.
West De Pere will now play Rice Lake with a chance to make it back to Madison for the second time in three years.
Other scores:
Bay Port 35, Marquette University 21
Muskego 21, Neenah 7
Baldwin-Woodville 48, Freedom 35
Winneconne 20, Mayville 10
Wrightstown 21, Kiel 20
Notre Dame Academy 28, Grafton 6
Bonduel 15, Coleman 13
Edgar 29, Lourdes Academy 6