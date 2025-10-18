FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Notre Dame wins FRCC-South and Winneconne takes home Bay conference crown

The regular season for Wisconsin high school football is officially over.

Teams now have their eyes on how they can make it to Camp Randall next month.

Notre Dame 34, Oshkosh North 14

Both teams came in undefeated on the season, but the Tritons proved too much to handle in this one. The Spartans took at 14-7 lead after Bryce Ott's second touchdown pass of the day to Dalton Clark. From there the Tritons would score 27 unanswered points.

Tritons star, junior running back Kingston Allen rushed for 4 touchdowns and his squad won the FRCC-South for the third season in a row.

"We've been fortunate that we've done this a couple years in a row now, they're all special," said Notre Dame head coach Mike Rader. "They're all fun, they're all alot of work. To be able to win in the last game is special."

The Tritons are now in Division 2 this season, after winning the D3 title last year.

"When you get into the playoffs it requires a different amount of focus and the kids have been through that and they're ready for that — ready for that challenge," Rader said.

Winneconne 29, Seymour 12

Winneconne’s offense, led by Iowa commit Brody Schaffer, powered past Seymour as the Wolves rallied from an early deficit. Schaffer accounted for three rushing touchdowns and a key fourth-quarter passing score to seal the victory. With the 29–12 win, Winneconne completed an undefeated conference season to capture the Bay title.

Hortonville 17, Neenah 14

In a huge shocker, (2-7, 2-5) Hortonville upset (7-2,6-1) Neenah, 17-14. The Rockets came into the night all alone at the top of the FVA, with their loss and a Kimberly 28-10 win over Appleton North, the two teams share the conference crown for the second-straight year.

Other Scores:

Ripon 35, Adams-Friendship 0

Brillion 47, Valders 6

Menasha 43, Sheboygan North 21

Laconia 25, Campbellsport 14

Crandon 50, Clintonville 14

Denmark 34, Sheboygan Falls 13

Fond du Lac 48, Oshkosh West 14

Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Shawano 16

Freedom 33, Luxemburg-Casco 20

St. Mary's Springs 30, Omro 0

De Pere 42, Green Bay Southwest 13

Ashwaubenon 24, Preble 14

Green Bay West 7, Green Bay East 3

Hilber 13, Oostburg 12

Kaukauna 14, Appleton East 7

Kewaunee 42, Marinette 21

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 42, Kiel 28

Little Chute 35, Two Rivers 14

Oconto Falls 32, Manawa 0

Mishicot 40, Southern Door 8

St. Mary Catholic 23, New Holstein 20

Lourdes Academy 38, Parkview/Albany 0

Peshtigo 28, Oconto 24

Bay Port 42, Pulaski 0

Manitowoc Lutheran 14, Reedsville 10

Roncalli 43, Chilton 13

Manitowoc Lincoln 53, Sheboygan South 21

Bonduel 62, Sturgeon Bay 0

Waupaca 30, Xavier 24

West De Pere 42, Appleton 20

Winnebago Lutheran 42, Waupun 0

Waupun 68, Wisconsin Dells 35

Wrightstown 21, New London 7

