Friday Night Blitz: Neenah takes down Kimberly again to advance to Level 3

KIMBERLY — About four weeks ago, Neenah took down FVA rival Kimberly for the first time in 19 years thanks to a field goal with 10 seconds left.

The two teams would split the conference crown with Kaukauna and this week the Rockets and Papermakers met in Level 2 of the Division 1 playoffs.

However, Neenah would rocket past Kimberly in the second half outscoring them 21-7 to win 34-14 and advance to level three of the playoffs.

“That felt really good then, but this feels really good,” Rockets head coach Steve Jung said about the first win and this playoff victory. “I’m really happy for our staff and our kids. They’ve really worked hard and they’ve really believed in the system and they really believed in what we put out here tonight and they believe in each other and they got the job done.”

No. 3 Neenah will now host No. 4 Muskego next Friday night. The Warriors beat the Rockets in Week 1, coming back from 18 points down at half-time to win 31-21.

Other scores:

Marquette University 52, De Pere 23

Bay Port 62, Sheboygan North 12

Kaukauna 48, Beaver Dam 21

West De Pere 38, Sun Prairie East 14

Medford 42, Fox Valley Lutheran 22

Grafton 31, Plymouth 21

Notre Dame 35, Port Washington 13

Winneconne 22, Xavier 6

Wrightstown 50, Southern Door 8

Mayville 28, Berlin 26

Kiel 42, Kewaunee 7

Lake County Lutheran 35, Winnebago Lutheran 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 48, Howards Grove 13

Lomira 35, Manitowoc Lutheran 21

Lourdes 35, Hilbert 27