Friday Night Blitz: Neenah knocks off Kimberly for the first time since 2005

NEENAH — In the Sports Showdown game of the week, the Kimberly versus Neenah FVA matchup lived up to the hype.

Kicker Jack Klundt with ice in his veins gave Neenah a 29-28 lead nailing a 26-yard field goal with about 10 seconds to go and Wisconsin commit Grant Dean intercepted a Kimberly pass as time expired to give the Rockets their first victory over Kimberly since 2005.

Dean also punched in a few touchdowns on the day. The Rockets and Kimberly are both now (4-1) in conference play and are second in the FVA behind (5-0) Kaukauna.

Scores from around the Fox Valley:

Roncalli 27, Saint Mary Catholic 6

Reedsville 28, Hilbert 19

Ripon 26, Mauston 6

Seymour 50, Denmark 28

Xavier 41, Shawano 0

Little Chute 23, Sheboygan Falls 0

Sheboygan North 53, Green Bay East 12

Notre Dame 59, Sheboygan South 0

Oconto Falls 42, Shiocton 16

New London 50, Fox Valley Lutheran 44

Mishicot 19, Sturgeon Bay 14

Oshkosh North 58, Green Bay West 13

Waupun 26, Wautoma 21

West De Pere 47, Ashwaubenon 13

Winneconne 27, Waupaca 11

Berlin 42, Wisconsin Dells 6

Freedom 28, Wrightstown 24

Kaukauna 13, Appleton North 10

Pulaski 77, Appleton West 38

Kiel 47, Chilton 20

Clintonville 14, Manawa 6

Bay Port 19, De Pere 17

Lourdes Academy 55, Dodgeland 19

Green Bay Preble 35, Green Bay Southwest 7

Fond du Lac 21, Hortonville 0

Oshkosh West 21, Appleton East 6

Campbellsports 7, Laconia 0

Lomira 21, Saint Mary's Springs 7

Luxemburg-Casco 47, Two Rivers 13

Mayville 63, North Fond du Lac 12

New Holstein 27, Brillion 13