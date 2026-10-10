Friday Night Blitz: Mason Borseth kicks game-winner to lift Pulaski over De Pere

DE PERE — In the Sports Showdown game of the week and a battle of FRCC North rivals De Pere and Pulaski, Red Raiders junior Mason Borseth kicked an 18-yard field goal as time expired to lift Pulaski to victory.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM VICTORIES BY PULASKI, NEENAH, KAUKAUNA AND FREEDOM!
OTHER SCORES FROM AROUND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN:
Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence 58, Chequamegon 12
Appleton North 25, Appleton East 22
Ashwaubenon 20, Appleton West 14
Bay Port 54, Green Bay Preble 7
Berlin 40, Waupun 30
Brillion 41, Chilton 0
Campbellsport 35, Omro 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Howards Grove 0
Shiocton 50, Clintonville 6
Pulaski 17, De Pere 14
Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14
Valley Christian 56, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 15
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Waupaca 6
Freedom 45, Luxemburg-Casco 6
Oshkosh North 48, Green Bay East 0
West De Pere 49, Green Bay Southwest 0
Kaukauna 19, Oshkosh West 3
Saint Mary Catholic 24, Kiel 0
Little Chute 49, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 7
Manitowoc Lutheran 42, Reedsville 0
Mayville 42, Laconia 6
Neenah 34, Hortonville 6
Nekoosa 18, Ripon 8
New Holstein 40, Two Rivers 3
Seymour 35, New London 13
Notre Dame 63, Green Bay West 0
Oakfield 36, Williams Bay 7
Hilbert 17, Oostburg 6
Kimberly 14, Fond du Lac 12
Port Washington 42, Plymouth 34
Random Lake/Ozaukee 27, Mishicot 6
Valders 40, Roncalli 14
Saint Mary's Springs 55, North Fond du Lac 0
Xavier 41, Shawano 13
Winneconne 52, Sheboygan Falls 6
Manitowoc Lincoln 24, Sheboygan North 0
Menasha 48, Sheboygan South 0
Lourdes Academy 22, Parkview/Albany 6
Lomira 24, Winnebago Lutheran 7