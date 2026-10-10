DE PERE — In the Sports Showdown game of the week and a battle of FRCC North rivals De Pere and Pulaski, Red Raiders junior Mason Borseth kicked an 18-yard field goal as time expired to lift Pulaski to victory.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM VICTORIES BY PULASKI, NEENAH, KAUKAUNA AND FREEDOM!

Friday Night Blitz: Mason Borseth kicks game-winner to lift Pulaski over De Pere

OTHER SCORES FROM AROUND NORTHEAST WISCONSIN:

Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence 58, Chequamegon 12

Appleton North 25, Appleton East 22

Ashwaubenon 20, Appleton West 14

Bay Port 54, Green Bay Preble 7

Berlin 40, Waupun 30

Brillion 41, Chilton 0

Campbellsport 35, Omro 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Howards Grove 0

Shiocton 50, Clintonville 6

Pulaski 17, De Pere 14

Wrightstown 28, Denmark 14

Valley Christian 56, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 15

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, Waupaca 6

Freedom 45, Luxemburg-Casco 6

Oshkosh North 48, Green Bay East 0

West De Pere 49, Green Bay Southwest 0

Kaukauna 19, Oshkosh West 3

Saint Mary Catholic 24, Kiel 0

Little Chute 49, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 7

Manitowoc Lutheran 42, Reedsville 0

Mayville 42, Laconia 6

Neenah 34, Hortonville 6

Nekoosa 18, Ripon 8

New Holstein 40, Two Rivers 3

Seymour 35, New London 13

Notre Dame 63, Green Bay West 0

Oakfield 36, Williams Bay 7

Hilbert 17, Oostburg 6

Kimberly 14, Fond du Lac 12

Port Washington 42, Plymouth 34

Random Lake/Ozaukee 27, Mishicot 6

Valders 40, Roncalli 14

Saint Mary's Springs 55, North Fond du Lac 0

Xavier 41, Shawano 13

Winneconne 52, Sheboygan Falls 6

Manitowoc Lincoln 24, Sheboygan North 0

Menasha 48, Sheboygan South 0

Lourdes Academy 22, Parkview/Albany 6

Lomira 24, Winnebago Lutheran 7