Friday Night Blitz: Little Chute, Denmark, Fondy & more post big wins

Denmark outlasted rival Luxemburg-Casco on 'Showdown,' Little Chute beat Freedom to remain undefeated, and Fond du Lac knocked off previously-unbeaten Kimberly.

Posted at 11:04 PM, Sep 30, 2022

Wisconsin's high school football scores from September 30 are listed below. Algoma 42, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 24 Alma/Pepin 42, Blair-Taylor 14 Almond-Bancroft 60, Bowler/Gresham 12 Amherst 38, Nekoosa 0 Appleton North 19, Oshkosh West 0 Aquinas 46, Arcadia 6 Assumption 58, Loyal 12 Auburndale 49, Abbotsford 6 Badger 52, Westosha Central 15 Baldwin-Woodville 49, Prescott 0 Bangor 27, Ithaca 0 Bay Port 42, Ashwaubenon 14 Belleville 49, Mineral Point 14 Bloomer 46, Barron 0 Bonduel 27, Mishicot 0 Boyceville 40, Glenwood City 14 Brookfield Central 38, Brookfield East 7 Burlington 47, Beloit Memorial 14 Cadott 30, Clear Lake 8 Cambria-Friesland 24, Pardeeville 20 Cameron 36, Spooner 34 Cashton 56, New Lisbon 6 Catholic Central 17, Kenosha Christian Life 9 Catholic Memorial 77, Pius XI Catholic 8 Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, Oostburg 13 Chilton 50, Brillion 6 Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14 Clintonville 8, Oconto Falls 0 Cochrane-Fountain City 34, Augusta 8 Colby 35, Marathon 14 Coleman 36, Tomahawk 0 Columbus 42, Lodi 14 Crandon 66, Northland Pines 0 D.C. Everest 16, Hortonville 3 Darlington 45, Cuba City 6 De Pere 38, Green Bay Preble 7 DeForest 42, Fort Atkinson 41 Denmark 35, Luxemburg-Casco 30 Durand 50, Osseo-Fairchild 21 Edgar 28, Pittsville 8 Edgewood 23, Turner 0 Ellsworth 42, Osceola 13 Elmwood/Plum City 48, Colfax 18 Fall Creek 52, Elk Mound 22 Fennimore 48, Parkview/Albany 8 Fond du Lac 31, Kimberly 21 Franklin 17, Racine Horlick 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 42, Altoona 14 Gillett 34, Wausaukee 0 Grantsburg 42, Webster 0 Green Bay East 8, Green Bay West 6 Greendale 17, Greenfield 0 Hamilton 13, Germantown 7, OT Hartford Union 64, West Bend West 14 Holmen 24, La Crosse Central 13 Homestead 40, Whitefish Bay 3 Hudson 34, Eau Claire North 7 Janesville Craig 41, Madison East 14 Kenosha Indian Trail 28, Kenosha Bradford 14 Kenosha Tremper 27, Racine Park 7 Kettle Moraine 37, Waukesha North 0 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 49, Ripon 0 Kewaskum 24, Berlin 20 Kewaunee 55, Sturgeon Bay 14 Kiel 56, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 42 La Crosse Logan 35, Tomah 21 Laconia 21, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14 Lakeland 42, Ashland 34 Lakeside Lutheran 30, Lake Mills 27 Little Chute 22, Freedom 16 Lomira 53, North Fond du Lac 7 Luther 60, Necedah 6 Madison Memorial 42, Madison West 0 Markesan 36, Horicon/Hustisford 14 Marquette University 59, West Allis Central 8 Marshall 54, Cambridge 20 Martin Luther 41, University School of Milwaukee 20 Mauston 38, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 16 Mayville 49, Omro 6 McFarland 38, East Troy 6 Medford Area 66, Rhinelander 0 Menasha 28, Notre Dame 21 Middleton 51, Janesville Parker 32 Milw. Bay View 28, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 7 Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 52, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 14 Milwaukee King 27, Milwaukee Riverside University 0 Monona Grove 28, Sauk Prairie 0 Monroe 52, Edgerton 0 Mosinee 42, Antigo 0 Mukwonago 28, Oconomowoc 25 Muskego 23, Arrowhead 21 Neenah 35, Kaukauna 17 New Berlin Eisenhower 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 6 New Glarus 34, Big Foot 7 New Holstein 49, Roncalli 7 New Richmond 24, Menomonie 21 Northwestern 54, Cumberland 0 Oak Creek 31, Racine Case 20 Onalaska 42, Sparta 14 Oshkosh North 35, Appleton East 12 Peshtigo 30, Marinette 20 Pewaukee 39, New Berlin West 21 Platteville 34, Richland Center 21 Plymouth 56, Waupun 0 Port Edwards 44, Tri-County 6 Potosi/Cassville 42, Black Hawk/Warren IL 18 Prairie du Chien 56, Dodgeville 14 Pulaski 56, Sheboygan North 28 Racine St. Catherine's 34, Lake Country Lutheran 21 Random Lake 33, Manitowoc Lutheran 20 Reedsburg Area 41, Baraboo 27 Reedsville 9, Howards Grove 0 Regis 37, Mondovi 14 Rice Lake 28, Somerset 24 River Ridge 46, Southwestern 14 River Valley 28, Lancaster 12 Riverdale 12, Boscobel 0 Royall 34, Brookwood 0 Saint Croix Central 42, Amery 14 Saint Francis 43, Brookfield Academy 27 Seneca 46, Hillsboro 8 Sevastopol 20, Suring 18 Sheboygan Falls 42, Port Washington 31 Shoreland Lutheran 50, Brown Deer 25 Slinger 35, Nicolet 6 South Milwaukee 43, Whitnall 41, OT Southern Door 35, Oconto 0 Spring Valley 34, Turtle Lake 18 St. Croix Falls 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7 St. Marys Springs 42, Campbellsport 13 Stoughton 31, Portage 19 Stratford 52, Weyauwega-Fremont 8 Sun Prairie 62, Milton 12 Sun Prairie West 21, Beaver Dam 14 Superior 34, Eau Claire Memorial 13 Two Rivers 48, Valders 0 Union Grove 35, Wilmot Union 14 Unity 36, Hurley 24 Waterford 28, Elkhorn Area 14 Waterloo 57, Dodgeland 8 Watertown Luther Prep 38, Saint Thomas More 12 Waukesha West 50, Waukesha South 7 Waunakee 48, Oregon 0 Waupaca 13, New London 0 Wausau West 40, Appleton West 21 Wauwatosa West 48, Wauwatosa East 0 West Bend East 34, Cedarburg 12 West De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 0 West Salem 52, Viroqua 14 Westby 48, Black River Falls 14 Westfield Area 21, Poynette 20 Whitehall 28, Eleva-Strum 21 Winneconne 37, Seymour 8 Wisconsin Dells 56, Wautoma 26 Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 26 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 24, Marshfield 21 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34, Shiocton 19 Wrightstown 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14 Xavier 49, Shawano 16



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.