FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kingston Allen's 5 touchdowns lifts Notre Dame over De Pere

Notre Dame is on a roll. They haven't lost a game since Nov. 10, 2023.

Kingston Allen dominated on the ground rushing for five touchdowns and the Notre Dame Tritons won a back-and-forth battle over De Pere 42-30 in their home opener.

After trailing by a touchdown early, Allen scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter giving the Tritons a 14-10 halftime lead.

From there each team took turns in the lead. Early in the third quarter De Pere's Holden Woodfill threw a touchdown pass to Sam Robb to go in front, before Allen broke free on the next snap for an 82-yard run to retake the lead.

Woodfill threw another touchdown pass late in the third quarter to Max Goebel to give the Redbirds a 24-21 lead entering the fourth quarter. But early in the fourth, Allen broke free for another touchdown run and Jonas Berndt intercepted Woodfill's pass on the following drive before returning it for a touchdown to go up 35-24.

Notre Dame never trailed the rest of the way, improving to 2-0 while De Pere fell to 1-1. The Tritons will travel to Sheboygan North next week while De Pere faces Pulaski on the road.

Other Scores from around Northeast Wisconsin:

Amherst 35, Winnebago Lutheran 8

Saint Mary's Springs 28, Oconto Falls 14

Seymour 28, Two Rivers 8

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Denmark 0

Little Chute 27, New London 12

Freedom 20, Waupaca 13

Winnconne 52, Omro 6

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Xavier 7

Valders 49, Random Lake 14

Berlin 28, Kiel 7

Kewaunee 20, Brillion 0

Roncalli 36, Green Bay East 12

Saint Mary Catholic 20, Manawa 0

Waupun 35, New Holstein 34

Arrowhead 16, Neenah 13

Fond du Lac 17, Marquette 3

Preble 34, Appleton East 7

Pulaski 42, Hortonville 7

Oshkosh North 28, Oshkosh West 9

West De Pere 33, Kaukauna 9

Appleton West 52, Sheboygan South 14

Menasha 41, Mosinee 21

Menominee 49, Marinette 13

Southern Door 17, Shiocton 14