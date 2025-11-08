FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kingston Allen sets single season rushing TD record as Notre Dame takes down Rice Lake

Quite a few teams from the Northeast Wisconsin viewing are moved one step closer with Level 3 wins on Friday night.

(1) Notre Dame 28, (2) Rice Lake 20

Tritons running back Kingston Allen rushed for 4 rushing touchdowns and now holds the WIAA single season rushing touchdown record with 49.

"It feels amazing to get the record, it's not for me, it's for me, the O-Line, the coaches, the receivers — everybody that helped me get that record," said Allen. "It's a team record, I wouldn't say that it's a personal record for me.

The Warriors fumbled twice in the final 5 minutes of the game, once while they were driving in Tritons territory and the other on a punt return with under 2 minutes left to seal their fate.

The Tritons will now take on River Falls who beat Oshkosh North on Friday night in Level 4 of the Division 2 playoffs.

Other Scores:

Division 1:

(3) Bay Port 42, (1) Franklin 13 — the Pirates will face (1) Muskego in Level 4

(1) Waunakee 42, (7) De Pere 28

Divison 2:

(1) West De Pere 42, (3) Union Grove 14 — The Phantoms will play Homestead next week.

(1) River Falls 52, (3) Oshkosh North 38

Division 4:

(1) Winneconne 31, (2) Freedom 15 — the Wolves will play (2) Baldwin-Woodville in Level 4 for the second straight year. Winneconne lost that game.

(2) Little Chute 23, (1) Racine St. Catherines 12 — the Mustangs will play (1) Columbus.

Division 6:

(1) Edgar 8 , (3) Bonduel 7

(1) Manitowoc Lutheran 55, (2) Cedar Grove-Belgium 14 — The Lancers will face (1) Darlington

Divison 7:

(1) Lourdes Academy 24, (2) Hilbert 14 — The Knights face Cochrane-Fountain City.

(1)Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 34, (3) Coleman 0