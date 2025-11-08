Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kingston Allen sets single season rushing TD record as Notre Dame takes down Rice Lake

Notre Dame running back Kingston Allen ran for four touchdowns and now holds the WIAA single season rushing TD record with 49 as the Tritons hung on to beat Rice Lake 28-20.
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kingston Allen sets single season rushing TD record as Notre Dame takes down Rice Lake
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kingston Allen sets single season rushing TD record as Notre Dame takes down Rice Lake
Posted
and last updated

Quite a few teams from the Northeast Wisconsin viewing are moved one step closer with Level 3 wins on Friday night.

(1) Notre Dame 28, (2) Rice Lake 20

Tritons running back Kingston Allen rushed for 4 rushing touchdowns and now holds the WIAA single season rushing touchdown record with 49.

"It feels amazing to get the record, it's not for me, it's for me, the O-Line, the coaches, the receivers — everybody that helped me get that record," said Allen. "It's a team record, I wouldn't say that it's a personal record for me.

The Warriors fumbled twice in the final 5 minutes of the game, once while they were driving in Tritons territory and the other on a punt return with under 2 minutes left to seal their fate.

The Tritons will now take on River Falls who beat Oshkosh North on Friday night in Level 4 of the Division 2 playoffs.

Other Scores:

Division 1:

(3) Bay Port 42, (1) Franklin 13 — the Pirates will face (1) Muskego in Level 4
(1) Waunakee 42, (7) De Pere 28

Divison 2:

(1) West De Pere 42, (3) Union Grove 14 — The Phantoms will play Homestead next week.
(1) River Falls 52, (3) Oshkosh North 38

Division 4:
(1) Winneconne 31, (2) Freedom 15 — the Wolves will play (2) Baldwin-Woodville in Level 4 for the second straight year. Winneconne lost that game.
(2) Little Chute 23, (1) Racine St. Catherines 12 — the Mustangs will play (1) Columbus.

Division 6:

(1) Edgar 8 , (3) Bonduel 7
(1) Manitowoc Lutheran 55, (2) Cedar Grove-Belgium 14 — The Lancers will face (1) Darlington

Divison 7:

(1) Lourdes Academy 24, (2) Hilbert 14 — The Knights face Cochrane-Fountain City.
(1)Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 34, (3) Coleman 0

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
john miller .jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan