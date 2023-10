For the second game in a row, Kimberly takes down Appleton North, only this time it's to punch their ticket to Level 2. Papermakers have advanced to the second round every year since 2008.

Kaukauna and West De Pere both won in Division 2, they'll play next Friday. The Ghosts won a thriller over the Phantoms in week 2 of the regular season, 25-22.

Here's a link to the all the scores from Friday night's games.