Friday Night Blitz: Kewaunee wins thriller over Bonduel

KEWAUNEE — In the TV 32 WACY Sports Showdown game of the Week, (3-1,2-0) Kewaunee won a tough Packerland battle over (2-2, 1-1) Bonduel, 14-7.

The Storm converted a fake punt at their own 26-yard-line with only a few minutes remaining in the game to seal it away, which was picked up by quarterback Brett Paulsen.

Paulsen finished the day with 2 rushing touchdowns.

Storm remain atop the Packerland conference with Mishicot and Marinette.

Watch the Storm's huge win and all the highlights from Friday!

Luxemburg-Casco 21, Wrightstown 3

Luxemburg-Casco opened the scoring in the first quarter when quarterback Eli Derenne ran in a touchdown for a 7–0 lead. After two quarters of strong defensive play on both sides, the Spartans’ offense broke through in the fourth with touchdowns from Cameron Dorner and Brayden Lortiz. Holding Wrightstown to only a single field goal, Luxemburg-Casco secured a 21–3 victory.

Other Scores

Bay Conference

Fox Valley Lutheran, Waupaca 9

Shawano 15, New London 12

Seymour 38, Xavier 7

Winneconne 52, Sheboygan Falls 6

Eastern Wisconsin

Brillion 40, Kiel 13

Valders 21, New Holstein 12

St. Mary Catholic 37, Chilton 6

Flyway

Winnebago Lutheran 42, Campbellsport 6

Mayville 63. North Fond du Lac 8

Omro 14, Laconia 11

St. Mary's Springs 17, Lomira 0

FVA

Appleton North 28, Oshkosh West 6

Appleton East 15, Hortonville 12

Kimberly 49, Fond du Lac21

Neenah 35, Kaukauna 7

North Eastern

Denmark 22, Two Rivers 16

Little Chute 17, Freedom 7

