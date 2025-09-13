Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Friday Night Blitz: Kewaunee wins thriller over Bonduel

Kewaunee wins a thriller over Packerland conference foe Bonduel. The Storm converted a fake punt with only a few minutes remaining at their own 26-yard line to seal the game away.
Friday Night Blitz: Kewaunee wins thriller over Bonduel
Friday Night Blitz: Kewaunee wins thriller over Bonduel
Posted
and last updated

KEWAUNEE — In the TV 32 WACY Sports Showdown game of the Week, (3-1,2-0) Kewaunee won a tough Packerland battle over (2-2, 1-1) Bonduel, 14-7.

The Storm converted a fake punt at their own 26-yard-line with only a few minutes remaining in the game to seal it away, which was picked up by quarterback Brett Paulsen.

Paulsen finished the day with 2 rushing touchdowns.

Storm remain atop the Packerland conference with Mishicot and Marinette.

Watch the Storm's huge win and all the highlights from Friday!

Friday Night Blitz: Kewaunee wins thriller over Bonduel

Luxemburg-Casco 21, Wrightstown 3

Luxemburg-Casco opened the scoring in the first quarter when quarterback Eli Derenne ran in a touchdown for a 7–0 lead. After two quarters of strong defensive play on both sides, the Spartans’ offense broke through in the fourth with touchdowns from Cameron Dorner and Brayden Lortiz. Holding Wrightstown to only a single field goal, Luxemburg-Casco secured a 21–3 victory.

Other Scores

Bay Conference

Fox Valley Lutheran, Waupaca 9
Shawano 15, New London 12
Seymour 38, Xavier 7
Winneconne 52, Sheboygan Falls 6

Eastern Wisconsin
Brillion 40, Kiel 13
Valders 21, New Holstein 12
St. Mary Catholic 37, Chilton 6

Flyway
Winnebago Lutheran 42, Campbellsport 6
Mayville 63. North Fond du Lac 8
Omro 14, Laconia 11
St. Mary's Springs 17, Lomira 0

FVA
Appleton North 28, Oshkosh West 6
Appleton East 15, Hortonville 12
Kimberly 49, Fond du Lac21
Neenah 35, Kaukauna 7

North Eastern
Denmark 22, Two Rivers 16
Little Chute 17, Freedom 7
Luxemburg-Casco 21, Wrightstown 3

Packerland conference
Mishicot 45, Oconto 12
Marinette 27, Southern Door 8
Peshtigo, Sturgeon Bay 15

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
john miller .jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller
Kelly Hallinan.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter Kelly Hallinan