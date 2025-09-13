Friday Night Blitz: Kewaunee wins thriller over Bonduel

KEWAUNEE — In the TV 32 WACY Sports Showdown game of the Week, (3-1,2-0) Kewaunee won a tough Packerland battle over (2-2, 1-1) Bonduel, 14-7.
The Storm converted a fake punt at their own 26-yard-line with only a few minutes remaining in the game to seal it away, which was picked up by quarterback Brett Paulsen.
Paulsen finished the day with 2 rushing touchdowns.
Storm remain atop the Packerland conference with Mishicot and Marinette.
Watch the Storm's huge win and all the highlights from Friday!
Luxemburg-Casco 21, Wrightstown 3
Luxemburg-Casco opened the scoring in the first quarter when quarterback Eli Derenne ran in a touchdown for a 7–0 lead. After two quarters of strong defensive play on both sides, the Spartans’ offense broke through in the fourth with touchdowns from Cameron Dorner and Brayden Lortiz. Holding Wrightstown to only a single field goal, Luxemburg-Casco secured a 21–3 victory.
Other Scores
Bay Conference
Fox Valley Lutheran, Waupaca 9
Shawano 15, New London 12
Seymour 38, Xavier 7
Winneconne 52, Sheboygan Falls 6
Eastern Wisconsin
Brillion 40, Kiel 13
Valders 21, New Holstein 12
St. Mary Catholic 37, Chilton 6
Flyway
Winnebago Lutheran 42, Campbellsport 6
Mayville 63. North Fond du Lac 8
Omro 14, Laconia 11
St. Mary's Springs 17, Lomira 0
FVA
Appleton North 28, Oshkosh West 6
Appleton East 15, Hortonville 12
Kimberly 49, Fond du Lac21
Neenah 35, Kaukauna 7
North Eastern
Denmark 22, Two Rivers 16
Little Chute 17, Freedom 7
Luxemburg-Casco 21, Wrightstown 3
Packerland conference
Mishicot 45, Oconto 12
Marinette 27, Southern Door 8
Peshtigo, Sturgeon Bay 15