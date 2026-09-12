Friday Night Blitz: Kaukauna, West De Pere, Freedom and Kewaunee win decisively

Week 4 of high school football is in the books.
Watch the highlights from victories by Kaukauna, West De Pere, Freedom and Kewaunee!
Here are scores from around Northeast Wisconsin.
Bay Port 58, Green Bay Southwest 7
Bonduel 35, Marinette 0
Campbellsport 12, Winnebago Lutheran 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 33, Hilbert 18
Colby 35, Clintonville 0
De Pere 40, Appleton West 14
Freedom 49, Denmark 7
Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence 32, Oneida Nation 0
Kaukauna 34, Neenah 21
Kewaunee 35, Oconto Falls 7
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 41, Sheboygan Falls 7
Laconia 37, Omro 0
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Gibraltar 8
Little Chute 49, Luxemburg-Casco 14
Lomira 17, Saint Mary's Springs 0
Lourdes Academy 15, Fall River/Rio 13
Manitowoc Lutheran 42, Mishicot 0
Mayville 56, North Fond du Lac 7
Menasha 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 7
New London 42, Shawano 41
Notre Dame 52, Sheboygan South 0
Oshkosh North 42, Green Bay West 0
Peshtigo 26, Southern Door 0
Pulaski 46, Preble 27
Ripon 28, Waupiun 8
Sevastopol 40, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 35
Seymour 43, Waupaca 7
Sheboygan North 58, Green Bay East 6
Sturgeon Bay 42, Oconto 6
Valley Christian 31, Algoma 14
West De Pere 38, Ashwaubenon 0
Winneconne 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Xavier 16, Wrightstown 14