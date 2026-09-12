Week 4 of high school football is in the books.

Watch the highlights from victories by Kaukauna, West De Pere, Freedom and Kewaunee!

Friday Night Blitz: Kaukauna, West De Pere, Freedom and Kewaunee win decisively

Here are scores from around Northeast Wisconsin.

Bay Port 58, Green Bay Southwest 7

Bonduel 35, Marinette 0

Campbellsport 12, Winnebago Lutheran 7

Cedar Grove-Belgium 33, Hilbert 18

Colby 35, Clintonville 0

De Pere 40, Appleton West 14

Freedom 49, Denmark 7

Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence 32, Oneida Nation 0

Kaukauna 34, Neenah 21

Kewaunee 35, Oconto Falls 7

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 41, Sheboygan Falls 7

Laconia 37, Omro 0

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Gibraltar 8

Little Chute 49, Luxemburg-Casco 14

Lomira 17, Saint Mary's Springs 0

Lourdes Academy 15, Fall River/Rio 13

Manitowoc Lutheran 42, Mishicot 0

Mayville 56, North Fond du Lac 7

Menasha 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

New London 42, Shawano 41

Notre Dame 52, Sheboygan South 0

Oshkosh North 42, Green Bay West 0

Peshtigo 26, Southern Door 0

Pulaski 46, Preble 27

Ripon 28, Waupiun 8

Sevastopol 40, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 35

Seymour 43, Waupaca 7

Sheboygan North 58, Green Bay East 6

Sturgeon Bay 42, Oconto 6

Valley Christian 31, Algoma 14

West De Pere 38, Ashwaubenon 0

Winneconne 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

Xavier 16, Wrightstown 14