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Friday Night Blitz: Kaukauna, West De Pere, Freedom and Kewaunee win decisively

Kaukauna won a FVA clash over Neenah. West De Pere took down FRCC foe Ashwaubenon. Freedom defeated Denmark in a battle of NEC undefeated teams and Kewaunee cruised past Oconto Falls in the Packerland.
Friday Night Blitz: Kaukauna, West De Pere, Freedom and Kewaunee win decisively
Friday Night Blitz: Kaukauna, West De Pere, Freedom and Kewaunee win decisively
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Week 4 of high school football is in the books.

Watch the highlights from victories by Kaukauna, West De Pere, Freedom and Kewaunee!

Friday Night Blitz: Kaukauna, West De Pere, Freedom and Kewaunee win decisively

Here are scores from around Northeast Wisconsin.

Bay Port 58, Green Bay Southwest 7
Bonduel 35, Marinette 0
Campbellsport 12, Winnebago Lutheran 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 33, Hilbert 18
Colby 35, Clintonville 0
De Pere 40, Appleton West 14
Freedom 49, Denmark 7
Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence 32, Oneida Nation 0
Kaukauna 34, Neenah 21
Kewaunee 35, Oconto Falls 7
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 41, Sheboygan Falls 7
Laconia 37, Omro 0
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Gibraltar 8
Little Chute 49, Luxemburg-Casco 14
Lomira 17, Saint Mary's Springs 0
Lourdes Academy 15, Fall River/Rio 13
Manitowoc Lutheran 42, Mishicot 0
Mayville 56, North Fond du Lac 7
Menasha 35, Manitowoc Lincoln 7
New London 42, Shawano 41
Notre Dame 52, Sheboygan South 0
Oshkosh North 42, Green Bay West 0
Peshtigo 26, Southern Door 0
Pulaski 46, Preble 27
Ripon 28, Waupiun 8
Sevastopol 40, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 35
Seymour 43, Waupaca 7
Sheboygan North 58, Green Bay East 6
Sturgeon Bay 42, Oconto 6
Valley Christian 31, Algoma 14
West De Pere 38, Ashwaubenon 0
Winneconne 22, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Xavier 16, Wrightstown 14

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