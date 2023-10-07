Watch Now
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kaukauna takes down Kimberly, both teams now at the top of the FVA

A botched extra point would be the difference maker, as 14-13 halftime lead would be the final score at the end of the game. Both teams are now tied at the top of the FVA.
Posted at 11:32 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 00:32:21-04

Lourdes Academy 34 Saint Mary Catholic 28 Saint Mary Catholic High School

Omro 21 Laconia 13 Laconia High School

Oconto Falls 32 Crandon 20 Crandon High School

Wausau West 14 Hortonville 6 Hortonville High School

Sheboygan Falls 14 Kewaskum 31 Kewaskum High School

Campbellsport 14 Lomira 7 Lomira High School

Green Bay Southwest 12 Pulaski 46 Pulaski High School

Wisconsin Rapids 31 Appleton West 0 Appleton West High School

Reedsville 42 Hilbert 7 Hilbert High School -

Manitowoc Lutheran 14 Oostburg 49 Oostburg High School

Berlin 20 Port Washington 35 Port Washington High School - -

Howards Grove 0 Ozaukee 7 Ozaukee High School -

Plymouth 35 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0 Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School

Wrightstown 18 Little Chute 14 Little Chute High School -

Two Rivers 62 New Holstein 6 New Holstein High School -

Appleton North 42 Appleton East 18 Appleton East High School
Kiel 35 Valders 12 Valders High School

Winneconne 19 Xavier 45 Xavier High School -

Fond du Lac 7 Neenah 14 Neenah High School

Seymour 34 Waupaca 0 Waupaca High School

Sheboygan North 7 Menasha 55 Calder Stadium

West De Pere 45 Green Bay Preble 6 Green Bay Preble High School

Cedar Grove-Belgium 40 Random Lake 0 Random Lake High School -

Brillion 15 Kohler/Sheb. Luth./Christian 16 Kohler High School

Roncalli 7 Chilton 27 Chilton High School

Ripon 0 Waupun 26 Waupun High School

Kimberly 13 Kaukauna 14 Kaukauna High School

Oshkosh West 41 Oshkosh North 0 Titan Stadium

De Pere 14 Bay Port 56 Bay Port High School

Green Bay West 8 Notre Dame 71 Notre Dame High School
Sheboygan South 14 Ashwaubenon 41 Ashwaubenon High School

Freedom 40 Denmark 7 Denmark High School

Luxemburg-Casco 35 Fox Valley Lutheran 21 Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Coleman 26 Clintonville 22 Clintonville High School

Southern Door 6 Kewaunee 48 Kewaunee High School

Horicon/Hustisford 49 Dodgeland 14 Dodgeland High School

