Conference crowns were up for grabs on Friday night.

In the FVA, Neenah and Kaukauna entered the final week of the regular season tied for first place—and when the night was over, they ended up sharing the conference title. The Galloping Ghosts beat Appleton East 28-7, while the Rockets edged out Kimberly 35-31 in a thriller on the Sports Showdown Game of the Week.

Watch highlights from victories by conference champs Neenah, Kaukauna, St. Mary Catholic and Coleman!

Friday Night Blitz: Kaukauna & Neenah share FVA title

Other Scores:

Manitowoc Lutheran 38, Howards Grove 0 (Lancers win Big East)

Freedom 62, Sheboygan Falls 7 (Irish win NEC crown)

Notre Dame 51, Sheboygan North 0 (Tritons win FRCC South)

Bonduel 42, Southern Door 7 (Bonduel wins Packerland)

West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 0 (Phantoms win FRCC North)

Winneconne 20, New London 19 (Winneconne with Bay conference outright)

Berlin 55, Adams-Friendship 18

Kaukauna 28, Appleton East 7

Oshkosh West 17, Appleton North 10

Bay Port 35, Ashwaubenon 0

Menasha 61, Green Bay East 6

Chilton 37, Roncalli 14

Crandon 48, Clintonville 30

Fond du Lac 23, Hortonville 0

De Pere 49, Green Bay Southwest 0

Green Bay West 28, Sheboygan South 14

Hilbert 42, Random Lake/Ozaukee 0

Ripon 42, Wautoma 13

Kewaunee 41, Oconto 6

Campbellsport 34, Laconia 14

Lomira 30, Mayville 14

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Denmark 0

Marinette 49, Sturgeon Bay 0

Oostburg 35, Mishicot 12

Neenah 35, Kimberly 31

Saint Mary's Springs 31, Omro 8

Winnebago Lutheran 43, North Fond du Lac 0

Peshtigo 14, Oconto Falls 13

Plymouth 28, Grafton 21

Poynette 32, Horicon/Hustisford 6

Pulaski 49, Appleton West 0

Lourdes Academy 33, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Reedsville 0

Oshkosh North 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 19

Saint Mary Catholic 31, Brillion 6

Seymour 30, Shawano 28

Kiel 25, Two Rivers 15

New Holstein 34, Valders 18

Mauston 34, Waupun 18

Little Chute 54, Waupaca 14

Wrightstown 41, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 12

Fox Valley Lutheran 41, Xavier 6

