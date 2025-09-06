FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Bonduel Bears claw down Southern Door Eagles

Week 3 of high school football in Wisconsin, which means teams began conference play.
(2-1) Pulaski 28, (1-2) De Pere 10
In the TV 32 WACY Showdown game of the week, Pulaski's rushing attack led by junior Bohdan Schmidt and senior Brock Wiedeman put on a show to take down the Redbirds.
Schmidt had an impressive night rushing the ball leading the Red Raiders into the red zone on a couple of huge runs throughout the night. Wiedeman ended up punching in three touchdowns capping off those drives.
(2-1) Bonduel 19, (1-2) Southern Door 0
Southern Door’s defense came up with two early turnovers, but Bonduel quickly flipped the momentum. Beckett Hartlaben’s one-handed touchdown grab and Carter Moesch’s pair of scores built a big lead. The Bears sealed it with a late interception to shut out the Eagles 19-0.
OTHER SCORES:
Little Chute 42, Waupaca 0
Luxemburg-Casco 27, Denmark 6
Wrightstown 35, Sheboygan Falls 0
Seymour 33, Shawano 13
Winneconne 48, New London 6
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Xavier 7
Cedar Grove Belgium 50, Reedsville 7
Mantiwoc Lutheran 50, Howards Grove 16
St. Marys Springs 10, Laconia 0
Omro 35, North Fond du Lac 0
Mayville 14, Winnebago Lutheran 7
Ashwaubenon 37, Appleton West 8
Bay Port 56, Preble 6
Pulaski 28, De Pere 10
West De Pere 49, Green Bay Southwest 6
Green Bay East 26, Sheboygan South 20
Menasha 42, Green Bay West 7
Oshkosh North 32, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Notre Dame Academy 49, Sheboygan North 14
Coleman 34, Crandon 6
Oconto Falls 20, Crivitz 16
Shiocton 25, Clintonville 0
Marinette 62, Sturgeon Bay 0
Mishicot 36, Peshtigo 6
Kewaunee 40, Oconto 6