FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Bay Port, Notre Dame, West De Pere, Little Chute & Winneconne headed to state

Five teams in Northeast Wisconsin booked their tickets to Madison to play for a state title.

Division 1:

Bay Port 38, Muskego 35

In a rematch of last year's Division 1 state title game, the reigning champs made sure Muskego didn't stop them from getting back to Madison to defend their title.

Bay Port QB Matt Stevens with under a minute left hit Jackson Otradovec for a 22-yard TD pass with 48 seconds to go, and Muskego was unable get past midfield, Pirates win 38-35.

"Crazy, that's what you dream of as a kid — those games right there," Stevens said.

Bay Port will face Arrowhead with a chance to win back-to-back titles at 4 p.m. next Friday.

"(We) will put a good game plan in and I believe in these guys and we can do it again," Stevens said of the upcoming title game.

Division 2:

Notre Dame 42, River Falls 6

Kingston Allen rushed for 246 yards and 6 touchdowns to help his team get to Madison to try and win another title after winning it in D3 last season. The Tritons have not lost a game since November 10 of 2023, over two years!

"We devised a game plan that worked phenomenally," Allen said. "New division — same mission. Obviously, we're not trying to get back to state, we're trying to win it. That is the main goal that we've had all season moving up a division and we knew it was going to be a struggle. We're getting there, we're on the right track, all we got to do is win it now."

West De Pere 35, Homestead 34

In the fourth quarter Homestead took a 34-28, but West De Pere blocked the extra point and with under a minute left Phantoms running back Ryan Lutz scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown on 4th & 1 and they would hit the extra point for what would be the game-winning point.

In an all local Division 2 state title game, Notre Dame and West De Pere will face-off at 1 p.m. next Friday.

Division 4:

Little Chute 35, River Falls 25

Little Chute's Reese Joten rushed for 3 touchdowns and over 200 yards.

"It's not like they didn't know what was coming," said head coach Mark Krommenacker of his rushing attack. "We don't throw the ball too much. It makes it better when they know what's coming and we're still able to do that and we're able to do that because of the offensive line. I'm so proud of those guys to finish the game like that. That's what we've been doing and that's what we need to keep doing.

Winneconne 28, Baldwin-Woodville 8

After getting beat by Baldwin-Woodville in Level 4 last year, Friday night's victory has to feel all to sweet for the Wolves.

Wolves' star QB Brody Schaeffer accounted for 4 touchdowns on the day. He threw for two, rushed for one and had a pick-6 to make it 28-0.

Winneconne and Little Chute will go head-to-had for the D4 title on Thursday at 7 p.m. — the Wolves beat the Mustangs in Week 1, 14-6.

Division 6:

Darlington 37, Manitowoc Lutheran 3

Division 7:

Cochrane-Fountain City 17, Lourdes Academy 14 F/2OT