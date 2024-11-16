FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Bay Port, Notre Dame and Wrightstown book trips to Camp Randall

6 teams from the Fox Valley came into Friday night with their eyes on Madison.

When the night was all said and done, three of them will by vying for a title down at Camp Randall.

In Division 1, Bay Port jumped out to a 14-0 lead over D.C. Everest and they would never give that lead back, winning 34-24.

They will be making their second trip to Madison in school history, their last time playing for a title was in 2019 where they came up short.

“This senior group, they wanted to be the group that was the example for the future in Bay Port and they wanted to leave a legacy and I think they’re doing that little by little being only the second team from Bay Port to make it to state," said first-year Pirates head coach Steven Jorgensen.

The Pirates will face Muskego at 4 p.m. on Friday, November 22 for the D1 state title.

'We got 48 more minutes with this football team, we got 48 more minutes with these seniors. We're going to go try make history against one of the best programs in the state. We're going to leave it all on the field for 48 minutes and we're going to try to be the last ones standing. That's the goal. We're going to attack it with everything we got," Jorgensen said.

In Division 3, after falling in Level 4 last year to Rice Lake, the Notre Dame Academy Tritons made sure they weren't losing again.

La Crosse Logan scored first, but Christian Collins was too much for them.The Tritons star running back ran for five touchdowns as they cruised to a 41-21 victory.

Notre Dame Academy will take on Catholic Memorial at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 22 for the D3 state title.

In Division 5, coming into the year, Wrightstown said it was 'state title or bust' and they'll have a chance to play for it once again after coming up short last year.

Wrightstown jumped ahead 14-0 over Northwestern before they could blink and they cruised from there to win 47-16.

They're head back to state for the second-straight year, the first time they've done that in school history.

The Tigers will play Stratford at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 for a gold ball.

Other scores: