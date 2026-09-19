FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Appleton North beats Kaukauna for top spot in the FVA

NBC 26 — Kaukauna and Appleton North came into the night tied at the top of the FVA. The Lightning blanked the Ghosts on Friday night, 14-0 and now sit at the top of the conference.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM APPLETON NORTH, XAVIER, MENASHA, FVL AND LUXEMBURG CASCO WHO ALL NOTCHED VICTORIES FRIDAY NIGHT!
Other scores from around Northeast Wisconsin:
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 33, Oneida Nation 0
Menasha 48, Green Bay West 8
Crivitz 38, Clintonville 16
Fond du Lac 36, Appleton East 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 33, New London 8
Hilbert 48, Mischicot 0
Kimberly 29, Hortonville 13
Freedom 50, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 7
Laconia 34, North Fond du Lac 16
Little Chute 55, Sheboygan Falls 0
Kewaunee 51, Sturgeon Bay 0
New Holstien 26, Kiel 6
Bonduel 41, Oconto Falls 16
Oconto 26, Southern Door 0
Neenah 39, Oshkosh West 0
Algoma 36, Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence 20
Peshtigo 17, Marinette 14
Manitowoc Lutheran 42, Random Lake/Ozaukee 0
Reedsville 31, Howards Grove 6
Brillion 42, Roncalli 14
Winnebago Lutheran14, Saint Mary's Springs 6
Sevastopol 43, Niagara 0
Denmark 19, Shawano 3
Lourdes Academy 38, Westfield 8
Chilton 35, Two Rivers 14
Valders 20, Saint Mary Catholic 7
Waupun 32, Adams-Friendship 6
Winneconne 48, Waupaca 0
Ripon 22, Wisconsin Dells 14
Luxemburg-Casco 24, Wrightstown 6
Xavier 42, Seymour 6