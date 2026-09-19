FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Appleton North beats Kaukauna for top spot in the FVA

NBC 26 — Kaukauna and Appleton North came into the night tied at the top of the FVA. The Lightning blanked the Ghosts on Friday night, 14-0 and now sit at the top of the conference.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM APPLETON NORTH, XAVIER, MENASHA, FVL AND LUXEMBURG CASCO WHO ALL NOTCHED VICTORIES FRIDAY NIGHT!

FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Appleton North sits alone atop the FVA

Other scores from around Northeast Wisconsin:

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 33, Oneida Nation 0

Menasha 48, Green Bay West 8

Crivitz 38, Clintonville 16

Fond du Lac 36, Appleton East 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 33, New London 8

Hilbert 48, Mischicot 0

Kimberly 29, Hortonville 13

Freedom 50, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 7

Laconia 34, North Fond du Lac 16

Little Chute 55, Sheboygan Falls 0

Kewaunee 51, Sturgeon Bay 0

New Holstien 26, Kiel 6

Bonduel 41, Oconto Falls 16

Oconto 26, Southern Door 0

Neenah 39, Oshkosh West 0

Algoma 36, Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence 20

Peshtigo 17, Marinette 14

Manitowoc Lutheran 42, Random Lake/Ozaukee 0

Reedsville 31, Howards Grove 6

Brillion 42, Roncalli 14

Winnebago Lutheran14, Saint Mary's Springs 6

Sevastopol 43, Niagara 0

Denmark 19, Shawano 3

Lourdes Academy 38, Westfield 8

Chilton 35, Two Rivers 14

Valders 20, Saint Mary Catholic 7

Waupun 32, Adams-Friendship 6

Winneconne 48, Waupaca 0

Ripon 22, Wisconsin Dells 14

Luxemburg-Casco 24, Wrightstown 6

Xavier 42, Seymour 6