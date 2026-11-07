West De Pere, Bay Port, Notre Dame, Freedom, Little Chute, Bonduel and Hilbert all moved one step closer to Camp Randall with victories on Friday night in Level 3.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE!

Friday Night Blitz: 7 teams from Northeast Wisconsin advance to Level 4

Division 1:

West De Pere 38, Hudson 26

Phantoms will play Racine Case at Sun Praire East high school

Bay Port 28, Waunakee 21, F/OT

Pirates will play Hamilton at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh

Division 2:

Notre Dame 35. Pulaski 7

Tritons will play Union Grove at Slinger

Division 3:

La Crosse Logan 34, Fox Valley Lutheran 26

Division 4:

Freedom 42, Northwestern 0

Little Chute 26, Wrightstown 14

Freedom and Little Chute will play at Ashwaubenon

Division 6:

Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 27, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Bonduel 26, Cedar Grove-Belgium 15

Bears will play Lomira at Kimberly

Division 7:

Hilbert 25, Coleman 22

Hilbert will face Iowa-Grant at Oconomowoc

