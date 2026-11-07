Friday Night Blitz: 7 teams from Northeast Wisconsin advance to Level 4

West De Pere, Bay Port, Notre Dame, Freedom, Little Chute, Bonduel and Hilbert all moved one step closer to Camp Randall with victories on Friday night in Level 3.
WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE!
Division 1:
West De Pere 38, Hudson 26
Phantoms will play Racine Case at Sun Praire East high school
Bay Port 28, Waunakee 21, F/OT
Pirates will play Hamilton at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh
Division 2:
Notre Dame 35. Pulaski 7
Tritons will play Union Grove at Slinger
Division 3:
La Crosse Logan 34, Fox Valley Lutheran 26
Division 4:
Freedom 42, Northwestern 0
Little Chute 26, Wrightstown 14
Freedom and Little Chute will play at Ashwaubenon
Division 6:
Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 27, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Bonduel 26, Cedar Grove-Belgium 15
Bears will play Lomira at Kimberly
Division 7:
Hilbert 25, Coleman 22
Hilbert will face Iowa-Grant at Oconomowoc