Friday Night Blitz: 3 teams share the FVA conference crown, Winneconne wins the Bay

Conference crowns were to be had from the FVA to the Bay and the Northwoods on the last night of regular season high school football action
The Fox Valley Association crown will be split by three teams.

After Friday night, Kaukauna, Kimberly and Neenah all finished with a 6-1 conference record.

On the TV32 WACY Sports Showdown game of the week, Kimberly held off Appleton North for a 10-9 win in a thrilling matchup at Papermaker Stadium.

Down 10-3 with 56 seconds left, Appleton North senior QB Charlie Olson off his back foot slung a pass down the sidelines to his receiver Grant Hardy who broke a tackle and raced past defenders for a 47-yard TD grab. The Lightning went for the two-point conversion and the lead, but Olson couldn't find an open man in the end zone and his pass fell incomplete.

Scores from around the Fox Valley:

Neenah 43, Hortonville 14
Kaukauna 35, Appleton East 6
Winneconne 35, Seymour 21
Coleman 22, Crivitz 0
Lourdes Academy 41, Parkview/Albany 6
Menasha 35, Sheboygan North 14
Berlin 42, Adams Friendship 0
Notre Dame 41, Oshkosh North 7
Oconto Falls 56, Manawa 0
Peshtigo 13, Oconto 0
Campbellsport 40, Omro 20
Wautoma 49, Ripon 35
Fox Valley Lutheran 21, Shawano 14
Denmark 28, Sheboygan Falls 21
Wrightstown 35, New London 0
New Holstein 44, Saint Mary Catholic 14
Little Chute 21, Two Rivers 14
Southern Door 34, Mishicot 6
Valders 26, Brillion 14
Waupun 37, Mauston 0
Waupaca 34, Xavier 15
St. Mary's Springs 37, Winnebago Lutheran 7
West De Pere 35, Appleton West 6
Ashwaubenon 16, Green Bay Preble 14
Bay Port 37, Pulaski 7
Bonduel 48, Sturgeon Bay 20
Cedar Grove-Belgium 49, Howards Grove 14
Roncalli 39, Chilton 33
Green Bay West 21, Green Bay East 6
Lodi 28, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Plymouth 42, Kewaskum 6
Freedom 34, Luxemburg-Casco 21
Laconia 41, North Fond du Lac 0
Kiel 62, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 13
Manitowoc Lincoln 43, Sheboygan South 35
Manitowoc Lutheran 14, Reedsville 7
Mayville 21, Lomira 14
Fond du Lac 48, Oshkosh West 23

