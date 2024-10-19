Friday Night Blitz: 3 teams share the FVA conference crown, Winneconne wins the Bay

The Fox Valley Association crown will be split by three teams.

After Friday night, Kaukauna, Kimberly and Neenah all finished with a 6-1 conference record.

On the TV32 WACY Sports Showdown game of the week, Kimberly held off Appleton North for a 10-9 win in a thrilling matchup at Papermaker Stadium.

Down 10-3 with 56 seconds left, Appleton North senior QB Charlie Olson off his back foot slung a pass down the sidelines to his receiver Grant Hardy who broke a tackle and raced past defenders for a 47-yard TD grab. The Lightning went for the two-point conversion and the lead, but Olson couldn't find an open man in the end zone and his pass fell incomplete.

Scores from around the Fox Valley:

Neenah 43, Hortonville 14

Kaukauna 35, Appleton East 6

Winneconne 35, Seymour 21

Coleman 22, Crivitz 0

Lourdes Academy 41, Parkview/Albany 6

Menasha 35, Sheboygan North 14

Berlin 42, Adams Friendship 0

Notre Dame 41, Oshkosh North 7

Oconto Falls 56, Manawa 0

Peshtigo 13, Oconto 0

Campbellsport 40, Omro 20

Wautoma 49, Ripon 35

Fox Valley Lutheran 21, Shawano 14

Denmark 28, Sheboygan Falls 21

Wrightstown 35, New London 0

New Holstein 44, Saint Mary Catholic 14

Little Chute 21, Two Rivers 14

Southern Door 34, Mishicot 6

Valders 26, Brillion 14

Waupun 37, Mauston 0

Waupaca 34, Xavier 15

St. Mary's Springs 37, Winnebago Lutheran 7

West De Pere 35, Appleton West 6

Ashwaubenon 16, Green Bay Preble 14

Bay Port 37, Pulaski 7

Bonduel 48, Sturgeon Bay 20

Cedar Grove-Belgium 49, Howards Grove 14

Roncalli 39, Chilton 33

Green Bay West 21, Green Bay East 6

Lodi 28, Horicon/Hustisford 7

Plymouth 42, Kewaskum 6

Freedom 34, Luxemburg-Casco 21

Laconia 41, North Fond du Lac 0

Kiel 62, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 13

Manitowoc Lincoln 43, Sheboygan South 35

Manitowoc Lutheran 14, Reedsville 7

Mayville 21, Lomira 14

Fond du Lac 48, Oshkosh West 23

