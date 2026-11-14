7 teams from Northeast Wisconsin came into their Level 4 games Friday with a chance to book a trip to Madison, three were still standing by the end of the night.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE!

Friday Night Blitz: 3 teams from Northeast Wisconsin are headed to Camp Randall

Division 1:

Hamilton 48, Bay Port 15

West De Pere 20, Racine-Case 19

West De Pere and Hamilton will duke it for the title Friday at 4 p.m.

Division 2:

Notre Dame Academy 28, Union Gove 17

Tritons running back Kingston Allen broke former Columbus running back Colton Brunell's record of 7,416 rushing yards. Allen has 7,147 rushing yards with one game left to go in his high school career and he's done this in only two seasons as a starter.

Notre Dame will play Monona Grove Friday at 1 p.m. for the D2 championship.

Division 4:

Freedom 35, Little Chute 6.

Irish will face-off against Lake Mills Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Division 6:

Lomira 30, Bonduel 13

Division 7:

Iowa Grant 36, Hilbert 0