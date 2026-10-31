Friday Night Blitz: 12 teams from Northeast Wisconsin advance to Level 3

Level 2 of the WIAA high school football playoffs is in the books!
Watch highlights of Level 2 wins by Bay Port, West De Pere, Pulaski, Freedom and Little Chute!
Here are the scores for teams from around Northeast Wisconsin:
Division 1:
West De Pere 49, Milwaukee Reagan 0
Next up: Phantoms play Hudson
Bay Port 49, Neenah 7
Next up: Pirates play Waunakee who beat Appleton North 36-6.
Division 2:
Pulaski 10, Kaukauna 7
Next up: Red Raiders play at Notre Dame
Notre Dame 45, Menasha 13
Division 3:
Port Washington 47, Luxemburg-Casco 13
Plymouth 35, Winneconne 23
Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Medford 7
Next up: Foxes will play La Crosse Logan
Division 4:
Freedom 42, Lakeside Lutheran 0
Next up: Irish will host Northwestern
Little Chute 43, Lodi 6
Next up: Mustangs host NEC rival Wrightstown
Wrightstown 9, Stratford 0
Division 5:
Racine Lutheran 55, Kiel 20
Durand-Arkansaw 42, Brillion 14
Darlington 35, Winnebago Lutheran 7
Division 6:
Manitowoc Lutheran 35, Randolph 0
Next up: Lancers play Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
Bonduel 41, Belleville 14
Next up: Bears will play Cedar Grove-Belgium
Cedar Grove-Belgium 17, Kewaunee 14
Division 7:
Coleman 28, Crivitz 7
Hilbert 35, Lourdes Academy 7
Next up: Coleman and Hilbert will face off next week