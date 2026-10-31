Level 2 of the WIAA high school football playoffs is in the books!

Watch highlights of Level 2 wins by Bay Port, West De Pere, Pulaski, Freedom and Little Chute!

Friday Night Blitz: 12 teams from Northeast Wisconsin advance to Level 3

Here are the scores for teams from around Northeast Wisconsin:

Division 1:

West De Pere 49, Milwaukee Reagan 0

Next up: Phantoms play Hudson

Bay Port 49, Neenah 7

Next up: Pirates play Waunakee who beat Appleton North 36-6.

Division 2:

Pulaski 10, Kaukauna 7

Next up: Red Raiders play at Notre Dame

Notre Dame 45, Menasha 13

Division 3:

Port Washington 47, Luxemburg-Casco 13

Plymouth 35, Winneconne 23

Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Medford 7

Next up: Foxes will play La Crosse Logan

Division 4:

Freedom 42, Lakeside Lutheran 0

Next up: Irish will host Northwestern

Little Chute 43, Lodi 6

Next up: Mustangs host NEC rival Wrightstown

Wrightstown 9, Stratford 0

Division 5:

Racine Lutheran 55, Kiel 20

Durand-Arkansaw 42, Brillion 14

Darlington 35, Winnebago Lutheran 7

Division 6:

Manitowoc Lutheran 35, Randolph 0

Next up: Lancers play Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic

Bonduel 41, Belleville 14

Next up: Bears will play Cedar Grove-Belgium

Cedar Grove-Belgium 17, Kewaunee 14

Division 7:

Coleman 28, Crivitz 7

Hilbert 35, Lourdes Academy 7

Next up: Coleman and Hilbert will face off next week

