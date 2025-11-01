FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Notre Dame overcomes double-digit deficit to take down Slinger

A few teams from Northeast Wisconsin punched their tickets to Level 3 and moved one step closer on a chilly Halloween night!

(1) Notre Dame 56, (4) Slinger 42

A game that was tied at 21 at half-time, the Tritons found themselves down 14 just a few minutes into the third quarter, but Notre Dame has Kingston Allen who is appointment viewing. The Tritons running back rushed for nearly 500 yards and 7 touchdowns to help his team take down the reigning D2 champ, Slinger 56-42.

Division 1:

(3) Bay Port 49, (2) Milwaukee Reagan 8

(2) Hamilton 35, (3) Kimberly 10

(7) De Pere 17, Hudson 14

Division 2:

(1) West De Pere 42, (5) Pulaski 21

(3) Oshkosh North 42, (2) New Richmond 36

Division 3:

(2) Plymouth 35, (3) Luxemburg-Casco 6

Division 4:

(1) Winneconne 28, (4) Altoona 6

(2) Freedom 27, (6) Wrightstown 13

(2) Little Chute 49, (6) West Salem 20

Divison 5:

(2) Amherst 40, (3) Brillion 13

(1) Mayville 28, (4) Winnebago Lutheran 21

Division 6:

(3) Bonduel 37, (2) Kewaunee 36

Bonduel rallied from an early deficit to edge Kewaunee 37–36 in a wild finish Friday night. Gavin Hundt’s big kick return in the final minute set up Carter Moesch’s game-winning touchdown for the Bears. Quarterback Brett Paulsen threw a late 77-yard score for Kewaunee, but Bonduel answered to secure the comeback victory

(1) Manitowoc Lutheran 35, (5) Weyauwega-Fremont

(2) Cedar Grove-Belgium 40, (3) St. Mary's Springs 7

Division 7:

(3) Coleman 12, (2) Roncalli 7

(1) Lourdes Academy 28, (5) Eleva-Strum 8

(2) Hilbert 22, (3) Wauzeka 20

(1) Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 41, (5) Crivitz 7

