FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Notre Dame overcomes double-digit deficit to take down Slinger

A few teams from Northeast Wisconsin punched their tickets to Level 3 and moved one step closer on a chilly Halloween night!
(1) Notre Dame 56, (4) Slinger 42
A game that was tied at 21 at half-time, the Tritons found themselves down 14 just a few minutes into the third quarter, but Notre Dame has Kingston Allen who is appointment viewing. The Tritons running back rushed for nearly 500 yards and 7 touchdowns to help his team take down the reigning D2 champ, Slinger 56-42.
Division 1:
(3) Bay Port 49, (2) Milwaukee Reagan 8
(2) Hamilton 35, (3) Kimberly 10
(7) De Pere 17, Hudson 14
Division 2:
(1) West De Pere 42, (5) Pulaski 21
(3) Oshkosh North 42, (2) New Richmond 36
Division 3:
(2) Plymouth 35, (3) Luxemburg-Casco 6
Division 4:
(1) Winneconne 28, (4) Altoona 6
(2) Freedom 27, (6) Wrightstown 13
(2) Little Chute 49, (6) West Salem 20
Divison 5:
(2) Amherst 40, (3) Brillion 13
(1) Mayville 28, (4) Winnebago Lutheran 21
Division 6:
(3) Bonduel 37, (2) Kewaunee 36
Bonduel rallied from an early deficit to edge Kewaunee 37–36 in a wild finish Friday night. Gavin Hundt’s big kick return in the final minute set up Carter Moesch’s game-winning touchdown for the Bears. Quarterback Brett Paulsen threw a late 77-yard score for Kewaunee, but Bonduel answered to secure the comeback victory
(1) Manitowoc Lutheran 35, (5) Weyauwega-Fremont
(2) Cedar Grove-Belgium 40, (3) St. Mary's Springs 7
Division 7:
(3) Coleman 12, (2) Roncalli 7
(1) Lourdes Academy 28, (5) Eleva-Strum 8
(2) Hilbert 22, (3) Wauzeka 20
(1) Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 41, (5) Crivitz 7