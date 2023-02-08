Freedom takes down FVL to clinch share of NEC title

Freedom took down Fox Valley Lutheran 48-44 in a back-and-forth game Tuesday night to clinch at least a share of the North Eastern Conference title. The Irish can clinch the NEC outright by winning at least one of their final two games.

Tuesday's high school basketball scores are listed below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aquinas 69, Sparta 53

Arcadia 57, Regis 54

Arrowhead 72, Waukesha West 63

Assumption 53, Tigerton 34

Bangor 80, New Lisbon 42

Bay Port 81, Pulaski 75

Birchwood 56, Flambeau 38

Bonduel 75, Iola-Scandinavia 44

Brillion 75, Weyauwega-Fremont 47

Brookfield Academy 68, Kenosha Christian Life 64

Bruce 91, Winter 52

Campbellsport 69, Omro 44

Cashton 62, Hillsboro 56

Catholic Memorial 59, Waukesha South 44

Central Wisconsin Christian 66, Valley Christian 32

Chippewa Falls 59, Superior 46

Clayton 62, Lake Holcombe 48

Crivitz 67, Niagara 54

Dominican 81, Catholic Central 43

Drummond 73, Mercer 36

Dubuque, Senior, Iowa 65, Madison East 34

Elkhorn Area 75, Whitewater 46

Florence 89, Chequamegon 77

Fox Valley Lutheran 78, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 62

Franklin 72, Racine Horlick 52

Frederic 49, Turtle Lake 32

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 76, Altoona 51

Germantown 70, Slinger 47

Germantown 87, Milwaukee Vincent 34

Gillett 74, Coleman 62

Grantsburg 55, Shell Lake 48

Green Bay Preble 65, Sheboygan South 58, OT

Greenfield 81, Brown Deer 63

Heritage Christian 82, Williams Bay 43

Homestead 73, Hartford Union 71

Howards Grove 62, Cedar Grove-Belgium 24

Hurley 75, Mellen 47

Kenosha Indian Trail 54, Kenosha Bradford 47

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Shoreland Lutheran 28

Kettle Moraine 64, Oconomowoc 46

Kimberly 55, Stevens Point 41

La Crosse Central 75, Holmen 48

Ladysmith 75, Edgar 42

Lake Country Lutheran 84, Saint Francis 34

Lakeside Lutheran 74, Marshall 46

Little Chute 49, Roncalli 38

Living Word Lutheran 46, University School of Milwaukee 41

Loyal 51, Abbotsford 33

Luck 50, Siren 45

Manawa 62, Crandon 40

Manitowoc Lincoln 64, Notre Dame 54

Manitowoc Lutheran 62, Sheboygan Christian 54

Marshfield 63, Eau Claire North 49

Martin Luther 72, The Prairie School 62

Mauston 73, Nekoosa 52

McFarland 90, Oregon 82

Medford Area 64, Rhinelander 42

Menominee Indian 59, Laona-Wabeno 55

Menomonie 70, Hayward 51

Messmer 75, St. John's NW Military Academy 70

Milwaukee Academy of Science 84, Columbus 67

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 51, Marshall 35

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 59

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 88, Waukesha North 66

Milwaukee South 57, Delavan-Darien 37

Minnehaha Academy, Minn. 69, Hudson 46

Muskego 72, Waukesha North 42

New Berlin Eisenhower 64, West Allis Central 56

Nicolet 70, Cedarburg 57

Northland Pines 59, Mosinee 58

Oneida Nation 68, Suring 58

Osceola 65, Barron 40

Pacelli 68, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54

Pewaukee 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 71

Pius XI Catholic 87, Greendale 61

Prairie Farm 78, Cornell 55

Racine Case 54, Oak Creek 53

Racine Park 84, Kenosha Tremper 67

Random Lake 56, Hilbert 49

Reedsburg Area 63, River Valley 47

Reedsville 66, Ozaukee 48

Riverdale 57, Weston 43

Royall 67, Wonewoc-Center 12

Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Stockbridge 33

Saint Thomas More 63, Pius XI Catholic 57

Salam School 87, University Lake/Trinity 60

Sauk Prairie 58, Dodgeville 51

Seymour 56, Green Bay East 36

Shawano 64, New London 53

Sheboygan North 70, Green Bay Southwest 61

Slinger 58, West Bend West 46

Solon Springs 79, Butternut 26

South Milwaukee 83, Cudahy 59

Southwestern 77, Argyle 45

Spring Valley 55, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52

St. Marys Springs 104, North Fond du Lac 39

Stoughton 80, Sun Prairie 72

Tomah 48, La Crosse Logan 47

Turner 93, Lake Mills 78

Unity 72, Clear Lake 28

Valders 59, Freedom 44

Washburn 80, South Shore 45

Waunakee 67, Watertown 55

Wausaukee 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 40

Wautoma 59, Westfield Area 56

Wayland Academy 65, Valley Christian 42

Wayland Academy 84, Dodgeland 36

Webster 57, Northwood 53

West Bend East 65, West Bend West 53

West De Pere 88, Menasha 44

West Salem 76, Onalaska 62

Westosha Central 62, Badger 43

Whitnall 60, Shorewood 42

Wild Rose 66, Montello 48

Wilmot Union 77, Fort Atkinson 67

Wisconsin Dells 64, Adams-Friendship 49

Wisconsin Heights 52, Richland Center 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 62, New Berlin West 40

Wrightstown 64, Sheboygan Falls 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abbotsford 69, Prentice 41

Altoona 56, Saint Croix Central 38

Arcadia 65, Black River Falls 34

Bay Port 54, Pulaski 27

Beaver Dam 61, Waunakee 46

Blair-Taylor 85, Whitehall 43

Cadott 62, Fall Creek 57

Cambridge 48, Marshall 36

Cedar Grove-Belgium 44, Howards Grove 41

Cedarburg 86, Nicolet 21

Clear Lake 48, Unity 34

Cuba City 82, Iowa-Grant 42

Darlington 60, Southwestern 27

De Pere 42, Ashwaubenon 27

Dominican 64, Catholic Central 26

Drummond 46, Mercer 16

Edgerton 66, Whitewater 40

Elk Mound 59, Colfax 56

Flambeau 64, Birchwood 39

Grantsburg 58, Shell Lake 29

Green Bay Southwest 52, Sheboygan North 45

Greenfield 86, Brown Deer 74

Heritage Christian 65, Milwaukee Golda Meir 46

Homestead 79, Hartford Union 76

Hortonville 49, Sun Prairie West 36

Hudson 71, Rice Lake 59

Kenosha Bradford 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 40

Kettle Moraine 95, Oconomowoc 45

Kewaskum 45, Berlin 36

Kewaunee 68, Peshtigo 39

La Farge/Youth Initiative 55, Seneca 32

Laconia 79, Oostburg 58

Loyal 50, Spencer 29

Luther 70, Viroqua 19

Luxemburg-Casco 39, Little Chute 31

McDonell Central 67, Bloomer 35

Mineral Point 72, Riverdale 35

Mount Horeb 56, Monroe 45

Mountain Top Academy 50, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 21

Muskego 75, Waukesha North 35

Neenah 48, Kimberly 46

Neillsville 73, Colby 40

Nekoosa 61, Port Edwards 37

New Auburn 42, Independence 31

New Berlin Eisenhower 76, West Allis Central 37

New London 54, Xavier 48

Northland Lutheran 63, Marion 20

Northwestern 65, Cameron 39

Oshkosh West 52, Kimberly 44

Osseo-Fairchild 90, Thorp 41

Pacelli 46, Pittsville 35

Pius XI Catholic 68, Greendale 29

Poynette 64, Watertown Luther Prep 53

Prairie Farm 70, Cornell 33

Random Lake 67, Hilbert 34

Sauk Prairie 70, Portage 22

Seneca 57, De Soto 29

Shawano 68, Green Bay East 27

Sheboygan Falls 71, Two Rivers 43

Shorewood 57, Wauwatosa East 55

Shorewood 72, Whitnall 55

Siren 51, Luck 23

Slinger 54, West Bend West 34

Somerset 61, Ellsworth 59

Sun Prairie 57, Seymour 28

Turtle Lake 47, Frederic 30

Waterford 44, South Milwaukee 41

Waupun 61, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51

Wayland Academy 58, Hustisford 41

Webster 40, Northwood 29

Whitefish Bay 57, Port Washington 54

Winter 67, Bruce 43

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 78, Menominee Indian 38