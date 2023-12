FREEDOM — The Freedom boys basketball team lost their season-opener to North Eastern conference rival Clintonville.

After tonight's 77-40 win over conference-foe Luxemburg-Casco, the Irish have rattled off seven straight wins. They're now 5-1 in conference play and in second-place behind Fox Valley Lutheran.

Junior point guard Drew Kortz finished with a team-high 20 points for the Irish. Freshman Donovan Davis chipped in 15.