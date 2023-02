LITTLE CHUTE — Back on January 10, the Fox Valley Lutheran boys basketball team lost 58-55 to Little Chute and fell three games back of the Mustangs in the NEC.

With a 70-59 victory over Little Chute on Friday night, the Foxes have rattled off 11 straight wins to now be tied at the top with the Mustangs. Both teams have one game remaining in the regular season.