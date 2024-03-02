Fox Valley Lutheran boys basketball comes out on top in OT, Kimberly gets revenge on Appleton North

Trips to the Regional Finals were on the line for boys basketball teams tonight.

In Division One, in their third matchup this season, (9) Kimberly finally got the best of (8) Appleton North 57-48. Kimberly lost both matchups in the regular season and won went it counted.

Kimberly will head to Marshfield to take on the (1) Tigers on Saturday.

In Division 2, (2) Fox Valley Lutheran had a tough matchup against (7) La Crosse Central, but in the end the Foxes came out on top in overtime. 69-65.

The Foxes will host (3) Mosinee on Saturday night.