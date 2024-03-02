Watch Now
Fox Valley Lutheran boys basketball comes out on top in OT, Kimberly gets revenge on Appleton North

Fox Valley Lutheran outlasts La Crosse Central in overtime and third time is the charm for Kimberly, as they finally defeat Appleton North to advance to the Regional Finals.
Posted at 10:09 PM, Mar 01, 2024
Trips to the Regional Finals were on the line for boys basketball teams tonight.

In Division One, in their third matchup this season, (9) Kimberly finally got the best of (8) Appleton North 57-48. Kimberly lost both matchups in the regular season and won went it counted.

Kimberly will head to Marshfield to take on the (1) Tigers on Saturday.

In Division 2, (2) Fox Valley Lutheran had a tough matchup against (7) La Crosse Central, but in the end the Foxes came out on top in overtime. 69-65.

The Foxes will host (3) Mosinee on Saturday night.

