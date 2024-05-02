Former UWGB interim head coach Freddie Owens to take over Kimberly boys basketball

KIMBERLY — The Kimberly Papermakers boys basketball had huge shoes to fill when legendary head coach Jon Murphy retired a few weeks ago.

In comes Freddie Owens. The former assistant coach with the UW-Green Bay men's basketball team who took over as the interim head coach when Will Ryan was let go during the 2022-2023 season.

The two-year starter for the Badgers who won three Big-Ten titles as a player with Wisconsin has been working as a basketball trainer at Blaze Sports & Fitness since he departed the Phoenix.

He takes over a program that has won 9 FVA titles and were 17-9 last season. Here's what Owens had to say about taking over the program in a press release from the school:

“My family and I are ecstatic to be joining the Kimberly athletic family,” said Owens. “I look forward to building relationships within the community and working with the student-athletes to achieve their goals both on and off the court. I would like to thank Athletic Director Ryan McGinnis and Principal Jackie DePeau for this wonderful opportunity. Our teams will work relentlessly to continue the winning tradition at Kimberly.”