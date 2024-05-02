Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Former UWGB interim head coach Freddie Owens to take over Kimberly boys basketball

Former UWGB men's basketball interim head coach Freddie Owens embarks on new coaching journey
JOHN MILLER / NBC 26
Former UWGB men's basketball interim head coach Freddie Owens embarks on new coaching journey<br/>
Former UWGB men's basketball interim head coach Freddie Owens embarks on new coaching journey
Posted at 12:39 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 13:53:57-04

KIMBERLY — The Kimberly Papermakers boys basketball had huge shoes to fill when legendary head coach Jon Murphy retired a few weeks ago.

In comes Freddie Owens. The former assistant coach with the UW-Green Bay men's basketball team who took over as the interim head coach when Will Ryan was let go during the 2022-2023 season.

The two-year starter for the Badgers who won three Big-Ten titles as a player with Wisconsin has been working as a basketball trainer at Blaze Sports & Fitness since he departed the Phoenix.

He takes over a program that has won 9 FVA titles and were 17-9 last season. Here's what Owens had to say about taking over the program in a press release from the school:

“My family and I are ecstatic to be joining the Kimberly athletic family,” said Owens. “I look forward to building relationships within the community and working with the student-athletes to achieve their goals both on and off the court. I would like to thank Athletic Director Ryan McGinnis and Principal Jackie DePeau for this wonderful opportunity. Our teams will work relentlessly to continue the winning tradition at Kimberly.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller