Fond du Lac Cardinals take flight over Appleton North, Notre Dame hangs on to beat Sheboygan North

In a pair of conference clashes on Friday night, Fond du Lac took down Appleton North to remain atop the FVA. In the FRCC, the Notre Dame boys held on to defeat Sheboygan North to remain in 2nd place.
APPLETON/GREEN BAY — In a pair of conference clashes on Friday night, (16-5,13-2) Fond du Lac took down (13-6,10-5) Appleton North, 49-40, to remain atop the FVA tied with Kaukauna.

Cardinals' senior Marvin Haslett III had a game-high 21 points.

In the FRCC, the (17-3,13-2) Notre Dame boys held on to defeat (16-6,11-5) Sheboygan North, 72-67, to remain in 2nd place.

The Tritons were missing leading scorer and rebounder Andrew Rader, but seniors Drew Siudzinski and Adam Guyette picked up the slack, scoring 20 and 16 points, respectively.

