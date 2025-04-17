Following in Family Footsteps: De Pere track star Andrew Cartier headed to Naval Academy

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Last year at this time at De Pere high school they held a signing day for Aiden Cartier, as the Redbirds track star was heading to the Naval academy.

Now, one year later, his brother Andrew, a fellow track star, is following in his footsteps.

“Just to be able to give back to my country like my grandfather did, I think it means a lot,” Andrew said of his grandfather, Paul, who was also in the Navy and served in Vietnam.

Originally, Andrew wasn't sure if the Naval Academy was for him, but when he went with Aiden on his visit to Annapolis, he knew it was the right fit.

“Every time that I was there for his things, I realized it was such a cool place and the opportunities are endless there,” said Andrew. “Then finally, when once it came around to me talking to the coaches and things like that, I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”

He was officially accepted into the Naval Academy last Friday, and Randy Soquet, his head coach at De Pere says he’ll have no problem leading the next generation of Sailors or Marines.

“One of the characteristics I love about this kid is he strives for excellence,” Soquet said. “He strives for excellence, he coaches kids around him to be the best they can be."

Last year, Andrew actually took home the state title in triple jump beating out his older brother Aiden who ended up taking 2nd.

“Neither of us really cared who won,” said Andrew. “I think the goal in the beginning of the season was to go first and second. We didn’t really care who it was. but it was definitely fun to get first place and be at the top of the podium.”

The two share a brotherly bond and now they'll be teammates once again on the track and in serving their country. Andrew says it still doesn’t feel real.

“For him to almost be done with his freshman year, which is supposed to be the worst year there, I know time is going to fly once I'm there,” said Andrew. It’s definitely going to be hard. but I just know it’s going to come really fast and I'm excited for it.”

“You can just see that this track season for Andrew is a little bit different without Aiden here and I just think that they’re going to bring the best out of each other and it’s going to be an awesome dynamic for their team,” said their mom, Melissa Cartier.

