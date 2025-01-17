'Family' atmosphere and 'moxie' have Fond du Lac boys basketball back atop the FVA

FOND DU LAC — After winning the FVA in 2023, the (9-4,7-1) Fond du Lac boys basketball team had a down year in 2024.

But in 2025, they’re in first place and they say it’s because they have a lot of moxie and they are one big family.

“I would do anything for these guys," said Cardinals head coach Nick Ford.

When Ford took over the Fond du Lac program six years ago, he says he wanted to build a culture based around family.

“This is about more than just basketball for us here – this is about a team and rallying behind a culture and the community as a whole,” he said.

“It's super great because we don’t have to worry about nothing because he got our back,” said senior guard Marvin Haslett III.

But his relationships with his players go much further than basketball.

“He is like a father figure, you can talk to him about anything,” said senior forward Eli Braatz. “He's there for you at like 2 a.m..”

Players say their coach goes above and beyond. In fact, most days, Ford picks up his star player, Haslett to go to and from school or practice.

“I call him like a dad, I mean, he’s everywhere for me. He's been there for everybody," Haslett said.

“It’s small things that just add up. I wish I had some event that really changed us and clicked us, but we do small things over and over again. We built a relationship when you’re consistent,” said ford.

After a three game losing streak to start the season, this Fond du Lac family has turned things around. Ford says they were simply missing that secret ingredient.

“We call it moxie,” he said. “Figuring out a moxie of like it’s okay – you gotta be okay with the results you gotta believe in who you are and believe in what you do and do it to the best of your abilities and be okay with the results.

Like any team, the Cardinals have aspirations of making a run to state, but at the end of the day, only one thing truly matters.

“As long as we make our coach happy, I’m fine wherever we go,” Haslett said.